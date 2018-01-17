Shilpa Shinde attends first party post winning Bigg Boss 11, sets the stage on fire with dance moves

Shilpa Shinde will also be a part of Entertainment Ki Raat’s Bigg Boss 11 special episode. Shilpa Shinde will also be a part of Entertainment Ki Raat’s Bigg Boss 11 special episode.

After spending 104 days in the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa Shinde, the winner of BB11, is making most of her time out of the house. She is meeting people, making public appearances, receiving love from the audience and also setting the stage on fire with her dance moves. Recently, the television actor attended a party and it seems she had a blast catching up with her friends from the industry.

It seemed as if the actor was shedding the titles which were given to her in the Bigg Boss house. Shilpa was titled “Maa” and “Kitchen Queen” by her co-contestants. During the show, she came across as a caring individual and a motherly figure, and this avatar went on to win hearts not only of the audience but also of Salman Khan.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Shilpa shared the kind words Salman had to say about her stint on the show. “He was really sweet and met all the contestants personally at the party. Salman told me that I am hundred per cent deserving of this trophy. He also told me that I am a really nice human being, not just what was on screen but also off screen, and that I played really well. It was a humbling moment for me to hear such nice words from him. He also suggested helping me out with my past cases,” said the actor.

Check out videos and photos:

Meanwhile, post Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa along with Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan would be seen in Entertainment Ki Raat show on Colors TV. Shilpa had also revealed that she would work with Vikas Gupta in a web series but it would not be a full-length show but only a guest appearance.

