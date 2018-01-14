Bigg Boss 11 finale: Shilpa Shinde is the winner, says poll

Shilpa Shinde is the winner of Bigg Boss 11 according to the poll. Shilpa Shinde is the winner of Bigg Boss 11 according to the poll.

After spending three months inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, it is Babiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde who has managed to win the hearts of many. The actor has emerged as the winner of TV’s most controversial show, according to the poll. When we asked the readers of indianexpress.com about who they think should win the eleventh season, they unanimously decided on Shilpa’s name with 59 percent votes. Following Shilpa is Hina Khan who has managed to get 29% votes and Vikas and Puneesh’s chances of standing among the top two finalists are quite weak since both of them have got 11% and 1% votes, respectively.

Shilpa had an interesting journey inside the house. She started as the most irritating element and ended up being the most entertaining one. From taking jibes at Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan to cooking food for the entire house, Shilpa had her own ways of attracting the attention of the cameras. For the most part of her stay inside the house, Shilpa played a clean game and didn’t get into useless fights. She even made peace with Vikas with whom she was at loggerheads on the first day. And not to forget, she even got into the good books of Salman Khan, who found her entertaining and the most honest player.

Apart from Salman, Shilpa has the support of her colleagues in the industry. Team Shilpa has names like Nitibha Kaul, Manu Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, Gautam Gulati and Romit Raj among others. However, Hina Khan too has given the show some of its best content in the season. She cried, she fought, she performed tasks and she did everything to keep the viewers entertained. Hina was the most aware contestant since she closely followed the previous seasons of Bigg Boss and came with a well thought of strategy.

Looking at the journey of two television stars, one can definitely say Hina and Shilpa deserve to be in the top two positions. Watch Bigg Boss 11 grand finale tonight at 9 pm.

