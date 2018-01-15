Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde: The show has given me a new lease of life

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde shared ,”I have never been a fan of Bigg Boss and it seems surreal holding this trophy at the moment.” Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde shared ,”I have never been a fan of Bigg Boss and it seems surreal holding this trophy at the moment.”

After 105 days of drama, emotions, laughter and tears, Bigg Boss 11 has found its winner. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Shilpa Shinde beat Hina Khan to take home the trophy and a prize money of Rs 44 lakh. The 40-year-old actor seemed the obvious choice after being touted as the most real, caring and entertaining contestant. Also, her nok-jhoks with Vikas Gupta, gave the two enough limelight. Moments after winning the show, Shilpa got into an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com where she spoke about her stint in Bigg Boss 11, her past and future plans, and a lot more.

From a woman who was threatened to be banned from ever working in television to the winner of Bigg Boss 11, the actor believes that life has changed for good. Eyes glinting with tears of joy, Shilpa said, “It has been an unbelievable journey. I have gone through a lot and leaving it all behind, I am only hoping that my life will be filled with a new ray of happiness. I have never been a fan of Bigg Boss and it seems surreal holding this trophy at the moment. Staying in the house locked up with no connect to the real world, it was a different experience. I am taking this as a new lease of life and I am sure only good things will happen with me now.”

Watch Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde interview post win:

When asked if she took up Bigg Boss to change her image, the actor said, “Of course it was a major reason for me taking up the show. A lot of people had misconceptions that I throw tantrums and am very arrogant and I knew Bigg Boss will change that. You cannot pretend for 105 days in front of more than 100 cameras. I know myself and I was confident that the world will also get to know and understand me through this show.”

Being away from screens for so long, not on social media, we asked Shilpa where did she find so much confidence during her stint in the show. “I really don’t know but I knew somewhere that people will support me. It might sound filmy but it is really true that if you do good to others, it does come back to you in the best possible way. I have never hurt anyone and have always tried to bring joy in other people’s life. While the world goes against me, I do find some standing by my side always. Even during the past incidents, no artiste spoke in favour of me but the technicians took my side. It is the prayers of those people that made me win this trophy.”

See Photos | Shilpa Shinde’s First Pictures Post Winning Bigg Boss 11

Talking about being tagged as the kitchen queen, she said “It was no strategy and I am surprised that my duties and responsibilities were taken up so negatively. The housemates had an issue with me and whenever I was hailed for something, they tried to pick a fault in the same. They thought I was over confident, didn’t participate in tasks and spent days in the kitchen. But it was no mean task to cook for 18 people and I was only fulfilling the responsibilities given to me and I can confidently say that I also participated in all the tasks.”

Replying to the allegations that she never fought for captaincy, Shilpa said, “You want to fight only when you know the outcome would be good. I don’t believe in uselessly fighting for nothing. Also, you need a support when it comes to the race of captaincy. While Hina played with her two bouncers (Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi), Bandgi Kalra had Puneesh Sharma and even Vikas Gupta partnered with Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani, I was alone in the race. So at the end of the day, I may not have won captaincy but I won the show (smiles).”

From ‘Bhabi’ she became a ‘Maa’ and now in the final, audience saw the diva Shilpa. Asked if she would like to now get out of her comfort zone and try to experiment with her roles, she said, “I really don’t know what lies ahead but I would love to do projects where people will get a chance to know Shilpa. I am also interested in hosting shows. But as of now, let the feeling of winning Bigg Boss sink in.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd