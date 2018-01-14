Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to face off in Bigg Boss 11 finale tonight: LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 11: The winner of the show will be announced on January 14. Bigg Boss 11: The winner of the show will be announced on January 14.

The eleventh season of television’s most popular show Bigg Boss started in October last year with eighteen contestants locked inside a house with no connection to the outside world. Now, after more than three months, the show is near to its finale with four contestants fighting for the title of the winner. Babiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa Shinde, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan, former channel head for MTV and &TV Vikas Gupta and commoner Puneesh Sharma have left behind others in the game to become the finalists.

Follow all the highlights in the run-up to the Bigg Boss 11 finale which will air from 9 pm on Colors tonight:

1 pm: Rumours suggest that commoner Puneesh Sharma will be the first contestant to be evicted tonight. While Puneesh’s PDA with fellow contestant Bandgi Kalra grabbed eyeballs in Bigg Boss 11, it was his enthusiasm in the luxury budget tasks and the never-give-up attitude which helped him stand out from the other dull and boring commoners.

12:45 pm: Shilps Shinde and Vikas Gupta were at loggerheads for the better part of Bigg Boss 11. Looks like they are all set to have a dance-off in the finale:

12:30 pm: Hina Khan will dance to “Main Heroine Hoon” song during Bigg Boss 11 finale. Here is a sneak peek at her performance:

12:15 pm: Shilpa Shinde’s ex-boyfriend Romit Raj is among the celebrities who are rooting for the former Babiji Ghar Par Hain actor. Romit took to Twitter to thank Shilpa’s fans:

12 pm: While we wait for host Salman Khan to announce the winner, several television actors have shared their preferences. Clearly, the fight seems to be between Vikas and Shilpa. Here is a quick look at who TV celebs think will win Bigg Boss 11.

Kamya Punjabi

I see Vikas Gupta as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. I liked the way he won most of the tasks with his intelligence. He handled each situation so politely and amazingly. He didn’t fake inside the house with dual personalities at all.

Sneha Wagh

Shilpa Shinde should win because she is most righteous and humane. She behaves her age and plays the game with honesty. She connects with the heart of the audience. The way she has dealt with Hina Khan rationally is truly amazing. Shilpa is someone you want to meet and talk to as there is nothing fake about her.

Ssharad Malhotraa

I feel Shilpa Shinde will win. She has made her presence felt in the show with her ‘take it or leave it’ attitude and has been honest.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Either Vikas Gupta or Hina Khan should win the show. They are entertaining and fun to watch. They didn’t fake at all inside the house.

Ashmit Patel

I feel either Shilpa Shinde or Puneesh Sharma should win the show. Puneesh is a learner. He accepts his mistakes, apologies and moves on. Shilpa is very elegant, strong and a compassionate lady.

11:45 am: Going by the trends, Shilpa Shinde’s chances of lifting the trophy are higher followed by Hina Khan who also has a huge fan-base because of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Vikas and Puneesh have given the show enough content but they seem to have a lesser possibility of winning as the two television actresses are already household names.

11:30 am: D-day of Bigg Boss 11 is finally here. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma – who do you think will emerge victorious in tonight’s finale? Vote for your favourite contestant here:

