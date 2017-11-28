Bigg Boss 11: Will Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s love story end with this week’s eviction?

Bigg Boss 11: Will Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s love story protect them from the sword of eviction this week? Bigg Boss 11: Will Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s love story protect them from the sword of eviction this week?

This week’s nomination special episode of TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 had lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra as the target of almost everyone in the house. From Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma to Arshi Khan, everyone chose to nominate the couple for their irritating ways inside the house. Apart from Puneesh and Bandgi, it was Luv whom the contestants considered the least deserving to be on the show.

Though it was Puneesh who with his violent ways and his unapologetic behaviour irked the housemates, for Hina Khan, Bandgi was at fault too as she didn’t condemn Puneesh’s rude behaviour. She claimed that if she would have been at Bandgi’s place, she would have stopped talking to Puneesh and would have bashed him for his inappropriate attitude. Akash, who is at loggerheads with his old friend Puneesh, favoured Hina on everything she had to say. Surprisingly, Arshi sang in the same tune as Hina.

However, the housemates were sure that it would be Luv and not Puneesh and Bandgi who will walk out of the house this weekend since he has not been contributing much to the content of the controversial show. Often, he has been addressed as a puppet in Hina’s hands. Do you agree with the contestants?

Puneesh and Bandgi started their relationship inside the house to grab eyeballs but now the duo claims that their feelings are for real and are truly in love with each other. They have created headlines with their PDA and have even got a warning from the host of the show Salman Khan to be careful of their actions as the show is aired on national television.

