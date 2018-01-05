Bigg Boss 11: Fans pull Hina’s hair during live voting activity, Vikas comes to her rescue

Bigg Boss 11: An eyewitness shared with indianexpress.com, “The mall was going crazy with so many fans present there. After supporting them for three months, the fans couldn’t hold their emotions.” Bigg Boss 11: An eyewitness shared with indianexpress.com, “The mall was going crazy with so many fans present there. After supporting them for three months, the fans couldn’t hold their emotions.”

The live voting activity for four Bigg Boss 11 nominated contestants Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi was held in front of a packed house. While fans were more than happy to see their favourites in flesh and blood, their over-enthusiasm led to an embarrassing time for Hina Khan. While she might have been used to getting mobbed, it was a first time for her when fans pulled her hair to gain her attention. And coming to her as a knight in shining armor was Vikas, who guarded her against any further harassment.

It so happened that while the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was walking up the stage, a fan pulled her hair. Shocked and aghast, she took her place in the cage placed at the centre of the mall. Once again, while Hina and Shilpa were interacting with their fans, another fan tried to misbehave with Hina, and pulled her hair. Sensing something wrong, Vikas rushed towards her and shielded her from the berserk fan.

An eyewitness shared with indianexpress.com, “The mall was going crazy with so many fans present there. After supporting them for three months, the fans couldn’t hold their emotions. They wanted to touch them and click selfies with all of them. Hina being a popular face was targeted most and people were trying to get close to her. Post that, Vikas kept holding her hand to protect her. She looked visibly shaken and the authorities thus decided to end the activity much sooner and send the contestants back to safety.”

There is already a debate happening among fans about the incident on social media. While Hina’s fans are blaming Shilpa’s supporters for this shameful act, the latter’s followers believe that people wanting to click selfies with Hina pulled her hair. With both these women being strong contenders to win the trophy this season, the battle is going to get tougher in the last week of Bigg Boss 11.

Host Salman Khan is shooting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode today and one among these four will get eliminated. Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will join Salman on the stage as she will promote her upcoming film Hichki.

