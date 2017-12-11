Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta upset over old friend Pulkit Samrat giving him cold shoulder in Weekend Ka Vaar

After the Fukrey Returns actors left, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas shared his ordeal with Hiten Tejwani on how he did not like Pulkit Samrat giving him a cold shoulder. After the Fukrey Returns actors left, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas shared his ordeal with Hiten Tejwani on how he did not like Pulkit Samrat giving him a cold shoulder.

What you see on screen is not the only drama that happens on Bigg Boss 11. Apart from the 45-minute show, there’s a lot more that keeps the contestants occupied. As readers would know, the cast of Fukrey Returns – Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh, entered the show last night for an interactive session where they asked the housemates some spicy questions. While their fun interaction kept the contestants in splits, there was one who seemed quite off mood. As per a source, Vikas Gupta, who has earlier worked with Pulkit in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a little disappointed with his cold behaviour towards him.

Told a source exclusively to indianexpress.com, “Pulkit made his debut with Kyunki…, and since Vikas worked as a creative with the show, they have known each other quite well. When Vikas saw Pulkit entering the house, he excitedly went on to hug him. But Pulkit, who is now a Bollywood face didn’t seem quite interested in reviving old times and met him casually, just as he would meet any other contestant. This left Vikas quite upset.”

Find Pulkit Samrat in this Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi casts picture:

After the actors left, Vikas shared his ordeal with Hiten Tejwani on how he did not like Pulkit giving him a cold shoulder. Hiten, who was Pulkit’s co-star in the show, said that maybe it was not intentional and that Vikas shouldn’t take this to heart. Vikas confessed that though he is not affected, he just didn’t like the fact that there were cold vibes from Pulkit towards him and Hiten.

Interestingly, Pulkit, who had a dirty fallout with his wife Shweta Rohira, Salman’s rakhi sister, was seen hyperactive on stage with Salman. Instead of an awkward moment between the two, they were seen having a fun time and Pulkit, along with his co-stars also spent a good amount of time in Salman’s chalet. It is unknown if it was sheer professionalism from Salman’s side or has he let go of whatever happened between Pulkit and Shweta.

As for tonight’s episode, gear up to see captain Arshi Khan taking charge during the nominations. Bigg Boss would grant her the power to nominate four contestants out of the eight. Though the radar would be on her nemesis Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma, she would also pledge to seek revenge from Hiten, after feeling cheated over his last week’s actions. Also, good friends Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi will be seen fighting, giving the audience the glimpse of this shattering bond.

