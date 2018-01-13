Bigg Boss 11: A look back at Vikas Gupta’s masterstrokes which made him a much-deserved finalist

Vikas Gupta is on of the top four finalists of Bigg Boss 11. Vikas Gupta is on of the top four finalists of Bigg Boss 11.

Vikas Gupta, a former television producer and channel head, might not have thought of coming so far in the game. The only identity with which he walked onto the stage of the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 11 was a programming head who was responsible for the downfall of Shilpa Shinde’s successful career in the small screen industry. His scuffle with the Babiji Ghar Par Hai actress got him the much-needed initial attention which is difficult to grab otherwise. If it was not for Shilpa, Vikas would have been no better than a commoner in the house despite being a prominent name in the television industry.

But a name that was barely heard is now among the top four finalists of Bigg Boss season 11 and is popularly addressed as ‘mastermind’. The first few weeks of the Salman Khan hosted show seemed to be only about Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. The two celebrities were probably put together to create a lot of drama with their squabbles. But nobody knew that it would go to a point where Salman would have to intervene.

Thankfully, Salman’s gyaan on the Weekend Ka Vaar made Vikas realise that he needs to make peace with Shilpa to pay attention to other things happening inside the house. And, then came a moment which made #Shikas (as fans of Vikas and Shilpa addressed them) trend on social media. To save Shilpa from nominations, Vikas sacrificed his jacket and in return, Shilpa also decided to bury the hatchet. The ‘enemies’ turning into ‘friends’ got not only the viewers but also other contestants on the show talking. Exactly what Vikas might have wanted, the first masterstroke.

Then Vikas moved on to his second task, getting as many supporters inside the house as possible. The ‘mastermind’ made a smart move as what could have been better than having fans inside the house who won’t nominate you in the first place, leave aside the tension of entertaining the viewers for votes later. Commoner Jyoti Kumari, Arshi Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani, all made it to Vikas’ list of friends. Though the friendships happened on purpose, Vikas made sure to be there for his friends even if it meant getting himself nominated.

Vikas was hardly nominated during his 100 days stay inside the Bigg Boss 11, courtesy his strategies in the luxury budget task. He had a well-thought game plan which gave him an edge over other players. The only one who managed to not get struck in Vikas’ trap was Hina Khan. She can be counted as the only enemy Vikas had in the house as both of them didn’t mince words while bashing each other’s ways of getting things done.

But the time when Vikas’ lost hold of the game was when his friends inside the house got evicted. He emerged as a weak player when it came to playing an individual game. Suddenly, after a headstrong Vikas Gupta, the viewers saw the cry-baby Vikas who complained of being cornered in the house. His incompetence reflected in the number of votes he got in the live voting task.

Now, amidst allegations of Ekta Kapoor putting pressure on the channel Colors to make Vikas the winner and a lot of television celebrities making vote appeal for him, it would be interesting to see if Vikas’ mind games will fetch him results in the finale or not.

