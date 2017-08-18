Bigg Boss 11 teaser: Salman Khan is his usual self in this promo. Watch video

Salman Khan returns as the Bigg Boss host for the eight time. Salman Khan returns as the Bigg Boss host for the eight time.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back with its eleventh season and Salman Khan will return as the host. Colors late Friday shared a hilarious teaser of the much-awaited upcoming season featuring Salman Khan. Bigg Boss is the Indian version of British reality show Big Brother. Like the original show, the participants live in an isolated house and the last one to remain in the house would win the game.

The show has previously has been hosted by Bollywood biggies like Arshad Warsi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farah Khan before Salman Khan. Bigg Boss’ popularity has spawned three regional versions: Bigg Boss Kannada, Bigg Boss Tamil and Bigg Boss Telugu. Bigg Boss 10 went down as one of the most controversial seasons of the reality show till date, courtesy commoners like Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga. In fact, it was the commoners who grabbed more eyeballs than their celebrity counterparts. Also, the winner of the show was a common man, Noida boy Manveer Gurjar.

In the teaser, Salman Khan is seen watering plants on his balcony. He drops some of the water into the tea of an old gentleman, who is understandably furious while Salman ducks. A woman recommends Salman that he should marry and in reply he says if she were single, then he would have married.

As Bigg Boss returns, all eyes will be on the contestants’ list this time too and it remains to be seen whether common people will manage to create havoc inside the Bigg Boss house one more time.

Like every year, the show will be expected to roll out in October. This will be the eighth time that Salman will be hosting the popular reality TV show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd