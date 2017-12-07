Puneesh’s father and Shilpa’s mother visit Bigg Boss 11 house, watch video

We saw a video where Shilpa Shinde’s mother is entering the house. She requests the housemates not to abuse Shilpa if they call her ‘Maa’. Puneesh Sharma’s father is seen visiting the house. We saw a video where Shilpa Shinde’s mother is entering the house. She requests the housemates not to abuse Shilpa if they call her ‘Maa’. Puneesh Sharma’s father is seen visiting the house.

Bigg Boss 11 fans have a beautiful episode coming their way. As informed earlier, the Bigg Boss 11 housemates will get a happy surprise as families will visit them in the house. It is a luxury budget task and Bigg Boss will ask all the housemates to play the game of statue while family members will come to visit them. A sneak peek of the same was shared on the Twitter page of the reality show.

We saw a video where Shilpa Shinde’s mother is entering the house. While all are standing still, Shilpa’s mom requests the housemates not to abuse Shilpa if they call her ‘Maa’. Shilpa and all Bigg Boss 11 contestants are seen in tears. Also, Puneesh Sharma’s father is seen visiting the house.

Earlier, a source told indianexpress.com about the list of visitors for the Bigg Boss 11 contestants. “As of now, Puneesh Sharma’s father, Vikas Gupta’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s estranged girlfriend Divya Agarwal have been confirmed. The makers are still figuring out the other contestants’ family members,” informed the source.

See videos of Puneesh’s father and Shilpa’s mother visiting the Bigg Boss 11 house:

Shilpa Shinde’s mother visits the #BB11 house & she has some wise words for all the housemates! Tune in tomorrow to watch what she has to say! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4pkvAeEYEG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

The housemates get the Statue Task! Puneesh Sharma gets emotional as his father enters the #BB11 house to meet him! Tune in tomorrow to watch! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/V98w4J9d1J — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

In other news, we also know that the voting lines are closed this week. It would be interesting to see what new twist the makers will bring in. As readers would know, Akash and Shilpa are nominated this week and there is a strong chance that either of them will be sent to the secret room by host Salman Khan this weekend.

