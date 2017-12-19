Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta or Arshi Khan, who will walk out of the house? Cast your votes

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are nominated for evictions along with others. Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are nominated for evictions along with others.

After Hiten Tejwani’s shocking eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 house last weekend, it has become difficult to predict who will walk out of the reality show in the coming weeks. The contestants have started playing their game out in the open and this became evident when Shilpa chose Priyank over Hiten just to be on a strong footing in the remaining days.

Also, in Monday’s Nomination Special episode, the insecurities of the housemates became evident as they openly discussed nominations and tried to get the strong contenders out of the race. However, their over smartness backfired and all of them got nominated by Bigg Boss as a punishment except Hina Khan who was not involved in any such discussion.

Now with commoners Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani and celebrities Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde nominated, it will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house after surviving for so long inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss. Who do you think will walk out of the house this week? Cast your votes here.

The Monday’s episode also opened the cards of the contestants in front of each other as Bigg Boss showed the clip of the entire discussion around nominations to all. Akash could not believe that Arshi wanted him to get nominated and Puneesh too backstabbed him by telling everyone to nominate ‘crab’ which was a code word for him. The other friendship which went sour because of the entire fiasco was of Hina, Priyank and Luv. Luv talked about taking his revenge from Hina and Priyank but later he even cleared that he would have nominated them.

With these changing dynamics inside the house, one could not predict what new surprise Bigg Boss will bring and what new challenge will the remaining contestants face in the upcoming days.

