Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde or Hiten Tejwani, who do you think will walk out of the house this week?

The game in the Bigg Boss 11 house has reached a point when the contestants in power are trying their best to vote out their strongest contenders. The current captain, Arshi Khan was given the power to nominate four contestants for evictions this week. The contestants were divided into two teams–one with Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma in it and the other one had Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma. Saving her friends Vikas, Akash and Puneesh and taking her revenge on Shilpa and Hiten, Arshi nominated their team for eviction.

With this, those who might walk out of the Bigg Boss house this weekend includes Shilpa, Hiten, Luv and Priyank. While Shilpa and Hiten have their fan following in the outside world, Luv and Priyank stand a stronger chance of getting eliminated. Who according to you should walk out of the house? Cast your votes here.

Who do you think will get evicted from @BiggBoss 11 house this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) December 12, 2017

To make it easier for you here is a sum up of how the nominated contestants have been entertaining the viewers of the show:

1. Shilpa Shinde

The Babiji Ghar Par Hai actor Shilpa Shinde started off on a negative note as her torturous behaviour with Vikas Gupta didn’t go well with the audience. The actor was the most hated contestant in the house until she left Vikas to play her own game and she became the good girl of the house. She cooked food for all and took care of Akash and Arshi like her own kids. She never got into mudslinging and maintained her dignity even during the fights. But what she did wrong was she stopped standing for herself and patiently took all the accusations.

2. Hiten Tejwani

Even if he didn’t come out openly to play his game, the television actor made sure to maintain peace in the house with his wisdom of words. He acted as a pacifier in most of the fights and did what he thought was for the good of the entire house. If Shilpa became the mommy, Hiten took the responsibilities of the daddy in the house. But while doing so he forgot to play his individual game and mostly became a part of the herd.

3. Luv Tyagi

He entered the house as a ‘padosi’ with a motive to turn the life of the Bigg Boss 11 housemates into hell but he failed to make his presence felt. His stint in the house gave him the title of ‘bail buddhi’ (someone who doesn’t have his own thoughts). But as he progressed in the game he started getting considered as the ‘dark horse’ of Bigg Boss 11 if he stops doing everything that Hina Khan tells him to.

4. Priyank Sharma

He is the one with the most controversial stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house. He was given a second chance after he was ousted from the house for getting physical but even after his return, Priyank continued to reveal the details of the outside world to the contestants. He left Salman miffed with him as he refused to abide by his warnings. But what entertained the audience was his confused account of girlfriends.

