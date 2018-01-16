Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde: Hina Khan is a drama queen, don’t want to meet her after the show

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde says she don’t want to meet Hina Khan again. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde says she don’t want to meet Hina Khan again.

The celebrations are yet to cease among fans as their favourite Shilpa Shinde has emerged as the champion of Bigg Boss 11. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor, who was once threatened to be banned and stopped from working, got locked in the house to showcase the real Shilpa to the world. And she managed to do it with much élan. Given the title of “Maa” and “Kitchen Queen”, Shilpa came across as a caring individual and a motherly figure. Though touted to be lazy in tasks, Shilpa won hearts with her performance and beat Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to take home the trophy and a prize money of 44 lakh. After her eviction, she got in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, where she spoke about all the personal relationships made during her stint in Bigg Boss 11.

Firstly, talking about her co-finalist Hina, Shilpa in an exclusive chat with us, said, “I am glad I could beat her and it’s answer to all that she has told about me.” Hina in her interviews mentioned that she wants to hug Shilpa and crease out all differences. When we asked Shilpa why she is keeping a grudge against her arch nemesis, she shot back with a smirk, “Do you remember she was awarded the title of a drama queen? She is definitely one! Whatever she has said about burying our hatchet is nothing but a farce. Neither will she do anything from heart nor do I want it. I am happy in my own space and so is she. Now that the show has ended, I don’t even want to meet her or see her face again.”

While she denied meeting Hina, Shilpa shared that she intends to keep her promise and work with another contestant Vikas, who she disliked. “We have spoken about working in a web series but it will be just a cameo or a small appearance. It won’t be a long association,” she said with a laugh.

Shilpa was termed as heartless and someone who gives no value to emotions and relationships. When asked to comment on the same, she said with a choked voice, “I have made some real relations in the house and whatever differences cropped up between me and Akash or Arshi, we know that we will meet soon. I am thankful to Puneesh, who supported me and stood by my side when I was alone. When Arshi re-entered, she told me that she has realised her mistake and apologised to me. I can’t really forget whatever wrong happened but I know it’s better to let it all go and start afresh. I can assure you that I will maintain the friendships and bonds made in Bigg Boss 11 with a full heart.”

Host Salman Khan seemed to have a special affection for Shilpa throughout the show. When asked what were his first words to her after the winning announcement, she smiled to share, “He was really sweet and met all the contestants personally at the party. Salman told me that I am hundred per cent deserving of this trophy. He also told me that I am a really nice human being, not just what was on screen but also off screen, and that I played really well. It was a humbling moment for me to hear such nice words from him. He also suggested helping me out with my past cases.”

