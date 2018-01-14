We bet you haven’t seen these rare photos of Bigg Boss 11 finalist Shilpa Shinde

Check out Shilpa Shinde’s rare and unseen photos with her friends and family. Check out Shilpa Shinde’s rare and unseen photos with her friends and family.

Bigg Boss, one of the most controversial and most watched television reality shows has finally rung in to its D-Day. Finalists Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma have tried their best and worst to bag maximum votes for the win. However, Shilpa Shinde is the one who has not only managed to grab attention but has also won numerous hearts on the show. Her journey right from day 1 was full entertainment, emotions, fun and drama.

While “Shilpians” are on a run to smash all the records on social media making Shilpa Shinde trend with millions of tweets, her family too is not leaving any stone unturned to support their girl. Shilpa’s brother Ashutosh Shinde’s Twitter is brimming with the never seen before throwback pictures of Shilpa Shinde and vote appeals.

Checkout Shilpa’s rare and unseen photos with her friends and family.

#Shilpa knows how to complete the family. She may not be as expressive as others, bt deep inside her heart there stays a volcano of emotions. I am blessed to be called as “Shilpa’s Brother” 🙏Thanks everyone for the selfless support n love in #BB11 @ColorsTV @BandgiK @trupsashu pic.twitter.com/q5qzPIGSEr — Ashutosh Shinde (@shindeashutosh) December 28, 2017

Aren’t these photos enough to validate Shilpa Shinde’s motherly and friendly image on the show?

Shilpa Shinde was accused of being fake on the show. She was also let down by the housemates at times regarding her bitter relationship with her family. However, proving all these accusations false, Shilpa Shinde’s brother and mother both made an appearance on the show putting all the rumours to rest.

Bigg Boss 11 finale, which will air on Colors TV tonight, will see ex-housemates setting the stage on fire with their performances.The grand finale is certainly going to be as grand as their premiere episode with Salman Khan grilling the housemates for one last time this season.

(All pictures are taken from Twitter/Ashutosh Shinde)

