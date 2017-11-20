Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Shubhangi Atre on Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde: I have nothing against her; wish her all the best

Shubhangi Atre had replaced Shilpa Shinde in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Shubhangi Atre had replaced Shilpa Shinde in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Actor Shubhangi Atre, who replaced Shilpa Shinde in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, has wished her luck for her Bigg Boss 11 stint. The Salman Khan hosted show is based on celebrities and commoners battling it out to emerge winner.

“Shilpa is playing very well. She is entertaining. I have nothing personal against her. I wish her all the best,” Shubhangi said in a statement. She also finds actor Hina Khan a “strong contender and very opinionated”.

Shubhangi, however, supports producer Vikas Gupta, whom she worked with in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. “I support Vikas as he is a very good friend of mine. He is full of fun and down-to-earth. His stint in the house is real. He is not faking it,” said Shubhangi.

Shilpa Shinde had to quit the popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai where she was seen as Angoori Bhabhi after several legal allegations made against her for being unprofessional. Shilpa came forward a year later accusing the producer of the show, Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment.

Shilpa also held Vikas Gupta her co-contestant on Bigg Boss who is the co-producer of the show, responsible for ruining her career. Shilpa and Vikas’s fights had become the USP of Bigg Boss 11. She had left no stone unturned to make Vikas’s life miserable in the house. Though the two of them were seen torturing each other during the first 5 weeks of the show, in some of the recent episodes their fierce relationship is seen taking a cordial turn.

Vikas was also seen sacrificing his favourite ‘lost boy’ jacket to save Shilpa from nominations last week. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors, every weekday 10:30 pm and on weekends at 9 pm.

