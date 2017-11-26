Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Choudhary gets evicted from the house

Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Choudhary was competing with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Choudhary was competing with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma.

The Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 11 last night was definitely an exciting one. But tonight, things got more dramatic with another housemate leaving the show. With Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde being nominated, Haryanvi girl Sapna was evicted from the house. The dancer and performer interestingly was nominated the maximum number of times in the season.

Sapna, who entered the show claiming to be a firecracker, turned out to be a silent observer. Having no close bonds and alliances, she used to play the game individually. During the initial weeks, after a fight with Arshi Khan, Sapna showed her angry side when she stalked her around the house scaring the wit out of Arshi. But post that we only saw Sapna lying around the house lazily.

While brother Puneesh Sharma lost trust on Sapna after she spoke against Bandgi Kalra, Sapna found a friend in Hina Khan. The two had become thick friends in the last couple of weeks along with Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. It was also on Hina’s behest that she sacrificed her immunity to save Luv from this week’s nomination. Sapna was also in war with contestants after taking offence of Puneesh saying that she does massy shows. Even after host Salman Khan tried to reason it out, Sapna remained unaffected.

