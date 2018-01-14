Salman Khan sets the Bigg Boss 11 finale stage on fire with Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Puneesh; watch video

Bigg Boss 11: Fans are in for some rocking performances tonight. Bigg Boss 11: Fans are in for some rocking performances tonight.

After taking fans on a nostalgia trip yesterday with a look-back at the four finalists’ journey so far, the eleventh season of Bigg Boss 11 is all set to leave fans impressed with its finale episode set to air tonight.

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors and their official handle has been releasing a number of videos on Twitter making fans excited about what’s in store for them in tonight’s episode. Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan can be seen giving the contestants “Swag Se Swagat” in of these videos and the rest of the finalists — Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma — join him in his sizzling performance.

In a sneak-peak to Hina Khan’s performance, we see how the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara channels her inner diva while shaking a leg on the song “Main Heroine Hoon.” Later, she is also joined by her squad of best friends, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma and together they set the stage on fire with their sizzling performances. At the start of the video, Hina is seen saying, “Log humari dosti ki misale dete hain bahar (Loosely translated as people swear by our friendship outside the Bigg Boss house).”

‘Swag se Swagat’ kijiye @BeingSalmanKhan aur hamare top 4 finalists ka! Don’t forget to catch them, tonight at 9 PM in the super-enetertaining #BB11Finale! pic.twitter.com/5q6Z9jJzlm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Jin teeno ki dosti ki misaal di jaati hai, woh aaj karenge saath perform! Catch @eyehinakhan‘s dhamakedaar dance with Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa, tonight at 9 PM on #BB11Finale. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/13e7WOREHl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

.@lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ki nok-jhok wali performance miss mat kijiye in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/CDOdYnBTQ0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Even Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde showcase their frenemy relationship by performing on the song “Tera Emotional Atyachar.” Who do you think will take home the trophy tonight? Tell us in the comments section below.

