Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan to host Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in the semi-finale weekend

Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar’s are usually very exciting as the audience gets to watch Salman Khan on the stage. But this Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be high on Bollywood as a week before the Grand Finale, Salman will invite his celebrity friends, who would promote their upcoming films on the stage. We have already seen in the promos that Rani Mukerji would bring back the 90s nostalgia for her fans. And on Friday evening, Sidharth Malhotra shared a selfie with Salman and Manoj Bajpayee from the sets of Bigg Boss 11.

The two will not only enthrall the audience by sharing the stage with Salman but they will also enter the house and assign some adventurous and fun tasks to the housemates. Sidharth and Manoj are on the show to promote their upcoming film Aiyaary, which is scheduled for Republic Day release.

Meanwhile, it would be fun to watch Rani’s camaraderie with Salman. The two have worked in many projects earlier. In the promo, we see Rani saying out loud that she has nothing to do with Salman getting married but she wants to know when the actor will have kids. Perhaps, she is hinting at the trend of single parents in Bollywood. To Rani’s statement, Salman responds that even he has no interest in getting married.

Rani, who has come on the show to promote her film Hichki, will enter the house where the contestants would don co-contestant characters and perform to make her laugh. The episode will also see an eviction. Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi are among the nominated contestants.

