Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar December 10: LIVE UPDATES

9:50 pm: Hina asks Salman if she is included in the shots. Salman enacts Hina’s expressions.

9:48 pm: Akash performs his rap with Priyank and Luv. Salman tells them that cameraman has shot some bad shots of them.

9:47 pm: Salman says Shilpa gets nominated in spite of having only 3 votes.

9:46 pm: Arshi asks Salman not to instigate her.

9:45 pm: Salman asks Hiten why he didn’t save Arshi. He adds that Arshi gave so much love to Hiten’s children like they were her own children.

9:44 pm: Caller of the week asks Hiten why he lied that he saved Arshi.

9:43 pm: Priyank gives Puneesh, Luv and Arshi’s name.

9:42 pm: Puneesh gives Shilpa, Vikas and Hiten’s name.

9:41 pm: Salman tells Luv that Hina nominated him. Hina tries to explain to Salman. Salman says he is talking to Luv.

9:40 pm: Shilpa gives Luv, Priyank and Hina’s name.

9:39 pm: Hiten gives Luv, Puneesh and Hina’s name. He adds that Vikas told him to nominate these three names.

9:38 pm: Hina gives Punees, Luv and Hiten’s name.

9:37 pm: Arshi gives Shilpa, Luv and Puneesh’s name.

9:36 pm: Vikas gives Akash, Priyank and Luv’s name. Salman asks Vikas to exclude Akash as he is leaving today. Vikas gives Hina’s name.

9:35 pm: Salman asks contestants to give three names who they think will get evicted before them.

9:32 pm: Salman asks Puneesh to get something from the store room. Akash asks Salman to let him sing his last rap in the show.

9:31 pm: Fukrey team dances with Salman. Salman asks them to share one pyajama with another cast member and they have to fill their pyjamas with as many balloons as they can.

9:29 pm: Pulkit says that there are three Bholi Punjabans in the house.

9:28 pm: Fukrey team leaves the house and enters the stage. Salman asks them how was their experience in the house.

9:27 pm: Shilpa chooses Hina for the punishment.

9:26 pm: Hiten chooses Akash for the punishment.

9:25 pm: Fukrey team reveals that as Hiten and Shilpa answered most of the questions, they get to punish the housemates.

9:24 pm: Vikas has to choose between Hiten and Arshi. Vikas chooses Hiten over Arshi.

9:23 pm: In the second question, Shilpa answers she will marry Hiten, hookup with Vikas and kill Priyank.

9:22 pm: After Hiten, Shilpa gets asked why she stopped Arshi from talking to Hina.

9:21 pm: Hiten says he will marry Arshi, hookup with Shilpa and kill Hina.

9:20 pm: In third question, Hiten has to choose between Hina, Shilpa and Arshi. Hiten has to tell who he will choose to marry, hookup and kill.

9:18 pm: Hiten is asked why he always follows Vikas. Hiten is also asked why he voted for Arshi to be the captain.

9:16 pm: Hina gets the second question in which she has to tell whom she will choose between Luv and Priyank. Hina replies she will choose both.

9:15 pm: Hina is asked why she doesn’t share her coffee with other contestants.

9:14 pm: Pulkit Samrat tells housemates that ChuCha sees the future. They both become the news reporter in which they ask questions to the contestants.

9:12 pm: Fukrey team enters the Big Boss house.

9:11 pm: Arshi wins the first round. Salman shares the rules of the second round in which they have to wear sumo wrestler’s suits. Arshi wins the game.

9:09 pm: Arshi says what Shilpa has done to her is wrong. Salman asks what did Shilpa do to Arshi that nobody knows.

9:07 pm: Shilpa says that she has got the title of Mother in the house, and so she deserves to be in the show.

9:06 pm: Salman tells Arshi and Shilpa the rules and asks them why they are worthy of going ahead in the show.

9:05 pm: Salman says on the basis of scientific research that he has done, Arshi and Shilpa will face each other in the Sultani Akhada.

9:03 pm: Salman enters the Bigg Boss house and he can’t find Akash on the sofa. Everyone calls out for Akash and Salman says he is leaving the house anyway.

8:45 pm: Here is a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:

Gharwalein honge atrangi sawalon ke shikaar! Watch the ‘Fukrey Returns’ team tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. pic.twitter.com/zui2hT4O8j — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 10, 2017

