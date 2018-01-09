Bigg Boss 11 finale: PadMan actors Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor to join Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 11: Akshay Kumar might promote PadMan on the sets of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 11: Akshay Kumar might promote PadMan on the sets of Bigg Boss.

As the clock is ticking away towards the Bigg Boss 11 finale, the housemates and the audience can’t keep calm to see who will finally take home the trophy. The finale will be a grand affair on January 14 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it an entertaining night. Sources also share that Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor will join host Salman Khan, to promote their film PadMan on Bigg Boss.

Shared the source with indianexpress.com, “Advanced talks are on with Akshay and Sonam and the two will join the housemates for a fun interaction and also be part of the final moments. The creatives are currently working on their part and an official announcement will happen soon.”

For the final week, all the top five contestants Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani have been nominated. A mid-week eviction will happen on Wednesday post which only four would be left in the house. As a yearly ritual, one among these four would be given a chance to step out of the show by taking a certain amount of money. It would be interesting to see who takes the risk and quits the game this way.

As of now, the public opinion is divided between Hina, Shilpa and Vikas. While the commoners have been doing well, it seems like a celeb will win the title this season. Hina, a popular face on television has been part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Khatron Ke Khiladi, while Shilpa is known for playing Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. As for Vikas, he has been a producer and channel head for a long time but his mind games and dedication in the show has made him quite popular among masses.

