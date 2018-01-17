Salman Khan should take these lessons from Bigg Boss 11 before signing Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan is on the top of his game when it comes to being witty and sassy while hosting the most controversial show on television. Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan is on the top of his game when it comes to being witty and sassy while hosting the most controversial show on television.

Bigg Boss 11 finale wrapped up on Sunday with host Salman Khan’s closing words, “We will meet after eight or nine months in Bigg Boss season 12.” This made the fans of Bollywood’s bhaijaan happy since unlike every year they don’t have to think, ‘will he or will he not’ return for the next season of Bigg Boss. But soon a behind-the-scenes video surfaced on social media which has Salman saying, “Let’s see if Bigg Boss will happen next year or not.” After listening to Salman’s words, we looked back at his journey in the eleventh season and as we did so, we realised why Salman should seriously give it a thought before he inks the deal with Endemol India, the makers of Bigg Boss for the twelfth season.

From past eight years, Salman Khan is on the top of his game when it comes to being witty and sassy while hosting the most controversial show on television. His one animated look is enough to say it all and it won’t be too much to say that a lot many people stay tuned to Bigg Boss more because of Salman. The amount of drama and excitement he creates in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes is unmatchable and his seamless connection with the audience doesn’t let the show get monotonous. This is probably why the makers also cannot think of anyone but Salman for hosting the show.

But while the makers are encashing on Dabangg Khan’s stardom, the show is not doing much good to the superstar. With every season the quality of contestants the makers are choosing is degrading and with such varied people, Salman seems to be losing his temper quite early. It is getting difficult for him to keep a check on things he says. He probably has forgotten his own words when he once said about celebrity contestants, “When you become a celebrity, you have a responsibility. So you don’t want to go down that way. If you react to a common man (in a bad way) being a celebrity, people will say ‘Look at him, this is not good.’”

This season, in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Salman slamming commoner Zubair Khan in harsh words. He went to the extent of calling Zubair worse than dogs as he said, “I apologise for my dog comment last week… I apologise to the dogs.” He also made his displeasure with another common man Akash Dadlani’s actions evident by expressing his wish of beating him up once the rapper steps out of the Bigg Boss house. He went an extra mile by roasting wild card entrant and YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja as he made fun of the lyrics of her songs and her singing style on national television.

So lesson number one, instead of passing snide remarks on contestants, what Salman can do is either participate in the selection process of the contestants where he can handpick the best of the lot or completely distance himself from the show. Seeing him stooping down to the level of the contestants is disheartening for die-hard Salman Khan fans.

Another accusation which puts the actor in a bad light is of him being biased towards his favourites in the house. In Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan and Hina Khan didn’t mince words while saying Salman is biased towards Shilpa Shinde and instead of scolding her, he raises questions about their behaviour. In the earlier seasons too, the actor came under the radar for favouring Tanisha Mukherjee, Elli Avram, Mahek Chahal, Shweta Tiwari and others.

Lesson number two, Salman should be unbiased when it comes to grilling the wrongdoers of the house. No matter if the person concerned is close to Khan, he should stay true to his duty of a host as his words directly or indirectly affects the opinion of masses about a contestant.

From what started as a test of human behaviour when locked in a home with a bunch of strangers to now being merely a controversy churning machine, Bigg Boss has come a long way. Every now and then we see the rules of the game being moulded to air controversies. But where the makers are lagging behind is the real theme of the show which made it popular in the first place. So, Salman should give it a thought whether he really wants to be the only one carrying Bigg Boss on his shoulders or should he distance himself from it before it gets too late.

