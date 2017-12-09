Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar December 9: LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

After emotional episodes, things are going to turn really exciting on Bigg Boss 11 tonight. Host Salman Khan will welcome ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rohan Mehra and Karishma Tanna, and avid Bigg Boss fan Karan Patel in the house. The trio will go ahead and share their opinion with the contestants about their performance, which would end up in some real drama.

While Salman will take charge and pull Priyank Sharma’s leg over Divya Agarwal breaking up with him. He will also surprise Hiten Tejwani by getting back his wife Gauri Pradhan and his kids on the show for a special meeting. As for captain Arshi Khan, for the first time, she will earn Salman’s wrath.

Follow live updates from the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11:

9:53 pm: Karishma tells Hina that she is looking great on the show with her good clothes and personality. She says that Hina’s performance reminds her of herself. She also tells her to practice what she preaches to her friends.

9:52 pm: Karishma tells Shilpa that she too enjoyed cooking as much as her and tells her that she is playing well. She heads to Akash and tells him that he was better earlier and his changed avatar is not good for the show.

9:51 pm: Karishma Tanna enters the house and she gets nostalgic. Karishma tells Hiten that she misses him a lot. She praises Vikas on using his mind in the game and that she loves him on the show.

9:50 pm: Hina advises Arshi that she should be careful of her words. Arshi says that the show is biased and that when she was with Shilpa, people were good with her and now everyone is seeing her as a negative person. Arshi bitches about Shilpa making fun of Hina and Rocky.

9:49 pm: Priyank-Hina hug each other and talk about their friendship being under the scanner.

9:48 pm: Rohan tells Arshi that she deserves to be in the top five if she changes herself a bit.

9:47 pm: Rohan advises Hina that she should take care of her gestures while fighting and that she shouldn’t talk about her fraternity members.

9:46 pm: Rohan Mehra enters the house next and looks excited to be back in the show. He goes straight to Hina and tells her that she has become a style icon. He tells Priyank that it’s wrong to bitch about your friends and not support them.

9:45 pm: Shilpa looks sad and she says to Luv that Bigg Boss has given her a chance to change all the misconception people had about her.

9:44 pm: The housemates talk about Karan and Hina.

9:43 pm: Karan goes to Arshi and tells her to respect Shilpa, who feeds her so lovingly. He tells Akash that Priyank has a great body but Akash looks like malnutrition man.

9:42 pm: Karan then goes on to Hina and tells her that she lies a lot in the show. Karan tells Hina that the audience sees everything. Karan says that she looks very pretty but insecure in the show.

9:40 pm: Salman then takes the audience back in the house where Karan Patel has entered the house. Karan tells Shilpa that she is his favourite.

9:38 pm: Hina takes a dig at Vikas for choosing the wrong captain. Vikas looks devastated.

9;37 pm: Hina also gets involved and the entire house turns into a battlefield. Hina tells Arshi that she should ignore Shilpa completely.

9:35 pm: Vikas and Arshi fight over her behaviour.



9:34 pm: Salman also tells the housemates that the captaincy task is never played fair.

9:32 pm: Arshi tells Salman that he doesn’t look at Shilpa’s wrong side after he scolds her for abusing Shilpa in her mother’s presence.

9:29 pm: Arshi says that she didn’t lie and she felt that Shilpa was rude towards her father. Arshi also shares that she spoke about it to Vikas and Hina also.

9:27 pm: Salman, in a sarcastic tone, congratulates Vikas on making Arshi the captain. He then talks about Arshi’s father entering the house and how Arshi accused Shilpa of looking at him inappropriately.

9:26 pm: Salman shows his angry side mentioning all the dirty words that Arshi used against Shilpa. He also tells Arshi that she has not performed in any of the tasks.

9:25 pm: Salman pulls up Arshi on getting the captaincy as charity, even when she did not understand the task. He also says that she has changed a lot after becoming the captain.

9:23 pm: Salman further pulls Priyank’s legs when the contestant says that he wants to meet his mother. Salman tells Priyank that he should first meet all his sisters. Vikas jokes about Divya thanking him on the stage.

9:22 pm: He then moves towards Priyank and rolls down on the floor laughing at him. He asks Priyank to explain what exactly happened. Priyank shares that the breakup had happened long back and Divya only announced it. Salman’s hilarious jokes keep the housemates entertained.

9:20 pm: Salman teases Hina that Bigg Boss was cold hearted to not let her romance with Rocky. He makes fun of Bigg Boss and his one eye. He then tells Hina to sing his song, “Aakhon Ki Gustakhiyan.”

9:19 pm: Salman then talks to Shilpa and says that he loved his mother and the way she talks. He also praises Shilpa saying she has a great sense of humour and dedication. He then teases Vikas saying he will now pay her five times the remuneration after she is out of the house.

9:18 pm: Salman praises the bond that Puneesh and Luv share with their fathers. While Puneesh tells that it is his father’s birthday, Salman shares that it is his mom’s birthday also. He wishes both of them.

9:16 pm: He also teases Puneesh saying Bandgi is enjoying without him and she is holidaying in Bali. He then jokes about only two contestants being nominated this week. He pulls Akash’s legs that there is no chance that he will survive this week.

9:14 pm: Salman finally comes on stage and says it was sad that Gauri couldn’t meet Hiten and shares that the stone-hearted Bigg Boss has a special surprise for Hiten. He then greets the housemates and asks Puneesh if he is enjoying with Bandgi.

9:13 pm: Arshi-Hina bitch about Gauri’s behaviour in the house. Priyank also complains that Gauri did not even meet him and Luv. Vikas and Puneesh console Hiten in the garden area.

9:08 pm: Gauri advises Hiten to change his look every week. As she walks out of the house, Hiten breaks down on not getting a chance to engage with her.

9:04 pm: Salman then gives a glimpse of the episode where Gauri entered the house and had an emotional moment with Hiten. She also took a dig at Hina for talking ill about her husband.

9:03 pm: The episode starts with Salman Khan entering the stage on a classic Shashi Kapoor song. He also spoke about the death of his Shashi uncle and prays for him. Quoting the Kapoor mantra – ‘The show must go on’, he begins the episode.

8:45 pm: Here is a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:

