Bigg Boss 11: Rohan Mehra and Karan Patel to join Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 11: While Rohan Mehra is a close friend of Hina Khan, Karan Patel has been bashing her on his social media pages. Bigg Boss 11: While Rohan Mehra is a close friend of Hina Khan, Karan Patel has been bashing her on his social media pages.

Seems like this weekend, it will be all about Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 11. After beau Rocky Jaiswal made a grand entry in the house in the family special week, it’s time for Hina to welcome another close friend in the show. We have exclusive information that her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and also ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra will be part of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. Also joining him would be popular television actor Karan Patel, who interestingly has been bashing Hina on his social media pages.

A source exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Rohan will be seen on stage with Salman Khan and he will give his opinion not just as an ex-contestant but also as an audience. Being one of Hina’s close friends, he will also try to sort out all the misconceptions and misunderstanding formed against her. On the other hand, Karan, who has gone on record to say that Hina is fake and insecure, will share his opinion on her and his close friends Hiten and Vikas. The debate on Hina’s performance would not only entertain Salman, but also the audience. As of now, the creatives haven’t confirmed if they will get a chance to interact with the housemates.”

The week on Bigg Boss has been quite an entertaining one with the captaincy task adding the much-needed fights, competition and drama. And then came time for the tear-jerking emotional family episodes. While Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s mother got everyone emotional, Akash Dadlani’s mom and Arshi Khan’s father definitely brought a smile on the housemates’ faces. Also, Divya Agarwal confronted Priyank Sharma over their failed relationship and today, the audience will see Hina and Rocky profess their love for each other. Also, Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri Pradhan’s visit to the house will stir some drama as she bashed Hina on taking her personal message to Hiten, as a means to put him down every time. While she gave a warm hug to Arshi, saying that her chemistry with her husband makes for an interesting watch, she jokingly told Vikas that as the mastermind, he shouldn’t strike out her husband from the game with his masterstroke.

Also, with no eviction planned this weekend, there is a buzz that either of the nominated contestant Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani will be sent to a secret room. Who do you think should move to the secret room? Let us know in the comment box below.

