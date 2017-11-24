Bigg Boss 11: Race 3 stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol to join Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

The third instalment of the Race franchise will see Salman Khan playing a mysterious character. The third instalment of the Race franchise will see Salman Khan playing a mysterious character.

Time to finally witness some enjoyable moments on Bigg Boss 11. The weekend on Bigg Boss 11 is going to be quite a thrilling affair. Apart from Salman Khan analysing the contestants’ performance, he will also welcome his Race 3 co-stars Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez to the show. Race 3, directed by Remo Dsouza, also stars Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Shared a source exclusively to indianexpress.com, “Salman has already started shooting for his film and he decided to kick start the promotions already by getting in Jacqueline and Bobby on the show. Both the actors will shoot for the episode tomorrow and it will air on Sunday. They will most likely enter the house to have a fun interactive time with the housemates. Also, Salman will be seen grilling both his co-stars and also pulling their legs on the stage.”

The third installment of the Race franchise will see Salman playing a mysterious character. Although not much has been revealed about the film and the characters, there is quite a lot of anticipation about it. This would be Salman’s second film with Jacqueline after Kick. The Dabbang star is for now also looking forward to his big release Tiger Zinda Hai on December 22. It will bring together the star-crossed lovers Salman and Katrina back on the screens.

The week on Bigg Boss has been quite an exciting one with multiple tasks being assigned to the housemates. From the Fizzy nomination task, to the overdramatic courtroom drama and the more recently captaincy task, Salman will be seen pulling up all contestants over their aggressive behaviour. The Weekend Ka Vaar will definitely be quite a dramatic one this time. As per sources, as of now, no celebrities have been confirmed for the Saturday episode.

So, gear up for a fun-filled weekend with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 11.

