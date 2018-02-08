Bandgi Kalra on being thrown out of her house: Some people are jealous seeing Puneesh and me together even after Bigg Boss

Reports suggest that Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have been thrown out of their house after they arrived in the society and created a ruckus. Reports suggest that Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have been thrown out of their house after they arrived in the society and created a ruckus.

Bigg Boss 11 might be over but its contestants still make headlines. Two participants of the show Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma found love in the house and have been inseparable even after the show. Now reports suggest that the couple have been thrown out of their house after they arrived in the society and created a ruckus. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Delhi girl Bandgi squashed all rumours and said that it’s strange that people enjoy maligning her with such rubbish stories.

“I am surprised at all these stories. The news of me being thrown out of the house had also emerged when I was in Bigg Boss and now it’s back. I don’t understand how people can report the same kind of news again and again. It’s complete rubbish. I don’t know why people are after our lives. I am right now at my place comfortably, so have no idea where did such news come from,” said Bandgi, who is currently prepping for her Bollywood debut.

The report further stated that she and Puneesh were living together in her home and that hasn’t gone down well with the members in her society. She denied this bit also sharing, “It’s all fake. Puneesh has been staying in a hotel nearby, alone and I stay in my house. We do media interactions together and go out for dinners and parties but we are not living in together. In fact, Puneesh is house hunting in Mumbai to have a proper place to live.”

With Bigg Boss couples are always termed fake, this couple has been always in the radar, though Bandgi claimed that all is well in their paradise. “Some people enjoy spreading negativity and are plain jealous to see us together. In fact, they are actually doing free PR for us,” remarked Bandgi.

Bandgi and Puneesh were recently seen holidaying in Delhi and painting the town red with their shenanigans. The couple are also planning something big for Bandgi’s birthday that falls on February 10. Shared the engineer-turned-actor, “We are still trying to zero down upon things. We have decided to party but things are still in the planning process, and you should hear from us soon.”

Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan, had Puneesh as a finalist and he ended up in the fourth place. While Shilpa Shinde won the season, Hina Khan was the first runner-up in the controversial reality show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd