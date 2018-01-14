Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma’s journey was much more than his romance with Bandgi Kalra

Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma is the only commoner to be in the top four. Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma is the only commoner to be in the top four.

If you are someone who has followed the eleventh season of Bigg Boss from its premiere episode, then you might remember commoner Puneesh Sharma as an arrogant man who sat with his legs crossed and had a weird attitude while conversing with Salman Khan in the first episode itself. Next, we saw him getting into some loud and shrieking fights with his fellow housemates on trivial issues. His volatile temper didn’t go down well with the viewers as for a common man, to make a place for himself in a house packed with celebrity contestants, it was important to first win hearts and then open other cards of his game.

However, Puneesh soon realised that his useless fights are not doing any good to him. This is when the ‘ladies man’ Puneesh picked the safest way of attracting the cameras. He, along with another commoner Bandgi Kalra planned to paint the house red with love and romance. But none would have ever thought that a relationship which started as a much thought of step to move ahead in the game will become a dominant part of Puneesh’s journey in Bigg Boss 11.

Puneesh and Bandgi’s relationship grew with time and made the housemates and viewers a little uncomfortable with their PDA. Even the host of the show Salman Khan had to intervene and advise the lovebirds that they are in the public eye, so they should be careful of their actions. Whatsoever, unlike many other commoners of this season, Puneesh managed to make people remember his name and face. While romancing Bandgi, he made sure to make friends with others in the house as well. His equation with Akash Dadlani got compared to that of the hit pair of friends of Bigg Boss 10, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi, though later their friends-turned-foes-turned-friends saga changed it all.

Puneesh Sharma gets emotional as he re-visits his entire journey in the #BB11 house, one final time! #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/FcFcp7OxS7 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2018

It was his smart move of picking up right people as friends (Vikas and Shilpa) which helped him survive the game even after Bandgi’s eviction. Puneesh made sure to not leave Shilpa Shinde’s side. He stood by her in times when the entire house cornered her and if we take Vikas’ words on this, it was Puneesh’s strategy of getting votes by being close to a celebrity with a strong fanbase. Well, if it was so, it definitely was a smart move by Puneesh.

What made Puneesh stand out from a lot of dull and boring commoners was his enthusiasm in the luxury budget tasks and that never-give-up attitude. Throughout the season we never heard Puneesh denying a task. Also, he took a stand on the right things and never hesitated from calling a spade a spade. It is probably his this positive image which brought him so far in the game. But what brings down his possibility of becoming the winner is his popularity especially when the competition is with two most popular television bahus Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. It will only be known in the grand finale of the show, on what position will Puneesh end in the TV reality show.

