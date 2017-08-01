Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan show promo to feature Mouni Roy too? This leaked picture is proof

Bigg Boss 11: Mouni Roy has made several appearances in the Salman Khan hosted show. Bigg Boss 11: Mouni Roy has made several appearances in the Salman Khan hosted show.

What if we tell you that before making her debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, Mouni Roy would be sharing screen space with Salman Khan? Yes, you read that right. The two have shot for a promo video for Bigg Boss 11, and a leaked picture from the shoot is a proof of that. The picture shows Salman and Mouni dressed in Indian cricket team jersey and waiting for the shot to get ready. Though indianexpress.com could not confirm the authenticity of the picture, it is for sure an exciting news for all Mouni and Salman fans as the two have always set the screen on fire.

Over the years, we have seen Salman being fond of Mouni. In fact, during season 10 of this reality show, Mouni was the only television celebrity who often shared the stage with Salman. They also performed a romantic number during the grand finale.

When Mouni’s Bollywood debut was announced, there were speculations that the Naagin actor bagged the role because of Salman Khan’s backing. However, her film’s producer Ritesh Sidwani in an interview to a leading daily quashed all the rumours.

“No, nothing like that. Nobody had to recommend. She is honest and very talented. She actually gave a fantastic audition for the part and after that we chose her. We did a proper test and it was then that she got the part. It wasn’t based on any recommendation,” the producer said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss season 11 is expected to go on air in October this year. The registrations are on for finding the right contestants. It is being reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks: Nayi Soch will clash with Salman’s Bigg Boss on weekends.

