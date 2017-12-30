Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma should leave the house, says poll

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank had a controversial stay in the TV reality show. Bigg Boss 11: Priyank had a controversial stay in the TV reality show.

Every weekend, when Salman Khan calls out the name of the evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant, the viewers and the housemates are left surprised and shocked. Reason being the commoner in the house, Luv Tyagi. The commoner is getting nominated for evictions from the very beginning of the show and him being a part of the show even after 65 days of it being on air speaks a lot about his luck.

This week, Luv has the sword of eviction hanging around his neck along with Priyank Sharma. Going by voting trends, it seems, this time too Luv would stay and Priyank will have to walk out of the house after coming so far in the reality show. In a Twitter poll, we asked the readers of Indian Express, who they think will walk out of the house this week. As the results came, the audience looked confused between the two friends as both got 50 percent votes each.

Who do you think will walk out of @BiggBoss 11 house this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) December 26, 2017

However, the comments on the poll suggested that more people want Luv to stay as he has started playing the game well and has refrained from just being a pawn of Hina Khan. Priyank, on the other hand, has irked Salman Khan and the viewers on the show by body shaming Shilpa and Arshi and by breaking the rules despite several warnings.

But the last week in the house had Priyank getting on the right track as he reconciled with Vikas Gupta. Now it will be known only on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode whether he succeeded in registering himself as the good boy of the house or got too late to make the right moves in the show.

