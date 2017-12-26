Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi or Priyank Sharma, who should walk out of the house? Cast your votes

Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma failed to perform the nominations task well this week. Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma failed to perform the nominations task well this week.

Friendships, hatred, fights, planning and plotting, nothing helped in this week’s nominations in the Bigg Boss 11 house. What made a difference was a contestant’s capabilities as Bigg Boss left it entirely on the luxury budget task to decide who should be nominated for evictions this week. In the task, the housemates had to accurately track a total of 42 minutes, whilst confined within the Nomination Dome. Adding to the complication, the rest of the contestants had to distract the one inside the dome and stop them from pressing the buzzer and exiting the dome on the 42nd minute.

While the trio Puneesh, Akash and Shilpa helped each other during the task, Hina Khan played it smart and didn’t help her friend Luv Tyagi in keeping a track of time. As a result, the commoner lost the count of minutes and stayed 9 minutes longer inside the Nominations Dome. Something similar happened with Priyank who came out of the dome 10 minutes earlier and thus got nominated with friend Luv. Now, one of the two friends, Luv and Priyank will leave the house this weekend giving us the semi-finalists of the show.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house this week? Cast your votes here.

Who do you think will walk out of @BiggBoss 11 house this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) December 26, 2017

Luv’s journey inside the Big Boss house has been an interesting one. The contestant for whom surviving the second week inside the house became a challenge, came a long way in the show. Despite being nominated every week, Luv’s survival shocked everyone as other prominent names like Hiten and Arshi got eliminated before him. This is probably because he never played dirty and used his cards intelligently during the show. His friendship with Hina kept him in the limelight and soon the commoner made friends with other strong players too. His chances of staying on the show for another week still looks stronger as Priyank has left his fans upset on several occasions.

Though a master of reality shows, Priyank has got onto the right track from past two weeks but he has irked Salman Khan and viewers of the show likewise in the initial weeks. Will his changed attitude help him get more votes than Luv will only be known on this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

