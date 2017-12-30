Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma gets evicted from the show

Today, Salman Khan announced Priyank as the one going home Today, Salman Khan announced Priyank as the one going home

It’s no more a surprise to see Luv Tyagi getting saved in this season of Bigg Boss. After contestants like Hiten Tejwani, Bandgi Kalra, Benafsha Soonawala, Sapna Chaudhary, another popular housemate Priyank Sharma lost to Luv, in this week’s eviction. Priyank and Luv, who seemed to have developed a great bond, were the only two contestants nominated this week, after losing on the fun time task. Today, Salman Khan announced Priyank as the one going home, just in time for the New Year celebrations.

The Delhi lad has had a roller coaster journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house. After being touted to be one of the strongest contenders in the season, he was unfortunately ousted from the show after he got violent with fellow contestant Akash Dadlani. With fans demanding his return, he entered the show again in a couple of weeks promising to be more entertaining, smart and competitive.

But his over enthusiasm in the game led to his downfall when he was rebuked by host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss, for discussing things from outside the show in the house. Be it Arshi Khan’s Goa-Pune case or passing Bandgi’s ex-boyfriend’s message. Priyank also received quite a lot of brickbats when he body shamed Shilpa Shinde and called her fat. Things turned further disastrous for him, when his girlfriend Divya Agarwal entered the show and publically called off their relationship, and put him down in many ways.

As for highlights in Priyank’s second innings, he was hailed as a braveheart when he shaved off his head to save Hiten from eviction. And ironically, he was voted as safe by housemates against Hiten only. His bond with his buddies Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta will always remain special, for while he always remained a great support, he never flinched to pull them up when they went wrong.

One of the most good looking contestants in the season, Priyank’s journey may have been through ups and downs but it sadly did not manage to leave an impact in the game. Nevertheless, we wish this ex-Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant a great future ahead!

