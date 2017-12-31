Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Priyank Sharma: There came a time when I wanted to quit the show

Priyank Sharma was evicted from the show last night but he is satisfied with his journey. Priyank Sharma was evicted from the show last night but he is satisfied with his journey.

A real man is not someone who is always right but one who makes mistakes, and learns from it. And Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma is the living example of the saying. Having being evicted last night from the show, the Delhi boy is satisfied with his journey and says the roller coaster ride in the house has only made him more mature. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he quipped, “What a journey it has been! I am really happy that I reached so far and finally, I can say that I managed to complete my run in Bigg Boss 11.”

He further added, “When I entered the show again during Diwali, I was bubbling with energy wanting to prove myself. In the course of time I enjoyed myself, made stronger bonds, also a lot of mistakes but I learnt from it all. I was down and depressed after being portrayed so negatively and there actually came a time when I wanted to quit the show. Thankfully I had Bigg Boss with me, who told me that the world knows that my heart is at the right place, it just that I need to be strong. I did that and today like a phoenix, I have come out stronger of the phase.”

When mentioned if the arrival of Divya Agarwal aggravated the condition, Priyank smiled to say, “Not really. I don’t really want to discuss it much but Divya and I have shared a beautiful bond and I will always respect her. Before entering the show we had broken up but after what was projected on-screen, she had few questions and worries, which she tried to clear out and also publicly announce our separation. There is no hatred towards her and I am really happy for what she is doing in her career.”

Surprisingly Luv has been managing to stay safe from eviction all these while. Talking about the same, like a true friend, Priyank said, “I have no hard feelings loosing to him. I think he has been really fortunate in the game and also it seems Luv is getting a lot of love from people and it is a great boon for him.”

Along with the housemates, a section of the audience believed that Priyank and Vikas Gupta made up all their fights as part of the game plan. Shocked by such allegations, the 25-year-old shared, “We are friends and will always be so. What you guys saw on Bigg Boss was very much real. Everyone fights with their friends and have a different opinion but that doesn’t mean that we will end our friendship. As friends, we have always been there for each other while we both also played our individual game, there was no faking or game in that.”

Talking about his plans ahead, the ex- Roadies and Splitsvilla star said, “2017 has been such a fantastic one with me participating in such big shows. And I am so happy that my fans have continuously loved me and kept me strong. I am nothing without them. I hope to continue doing some substantial work now and making a mark for myself as an actor. Bigg Boss has given me a life lesson to never give up on any situation in life, and this will always stay with me.”

Lastly, when asked to name his favourites for the finale, Priyank said with a laugh, “I will play really safe here. I really think Shilpa ji (Shinde) and my two very close friends Vikas and Hina (Khan) will be the finalists and one would take home the trophy.”

