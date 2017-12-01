Bigg Boss 11 November review: Of Hina Khan’s claptrap and changing friendships inside the house

Bigg Boss 11: The month of November brought forth the true faces of the contestants. Bigg Boss 11: The month of November brought forth the true faces of the contestants.

The most controversial reality show on television, Bigg Boss might be about fist fights, ear shrieking voices or fake relationships, but still the audience consumes the show. Accept it or not, we as viewers have an appetite for controversial content and everything that happens in the world of our favourite celebrities.

In its first month, Bigg Boss 11 received much flak from its fans for the orchestrated fights and the boring content. What the viewers wanted was entertainment but not in the form of pre-planned fights and fake romance since the show is themed around the changing dynamics of human nature in the given situation. Come November and the makers and the participants of the show presumably realised what they need is some more drama which is relatable to the viewers.

In the beginning of the month, Shilpa Shinde made Vikas Gupta’s stay in the house torturous so much so that he attempted to escape the house. What added more to his suffering was host Salman Khan’s support to Shilpa calling her irritating antics funny. But his support made the viewers point fingers at Salman for being biased. Thankfully, Salman’s support didn’t get on Babiji Ghar Par Hai actor’s head and she eventually did mend her relationship with Vikas. Not to forget, Vikas sacrificed his favourite jacket to save Shilpa from nominations. Currently, the ambiguous friendship between the two is under the radar of the housemates but it is definitely being adored in the outside world.

Portraying another shade of human behaviour was the changing dynamics of Shilpa-Akash and Shilpa-Arshi’s relationship. Once a mother figure to Akash and Arshi, Shilpa is now their Enemy No. 1. And it is their rude behaviour with Shilpa which speaks enough about the impact of public opinions on the relationships inside the Bigg Boss house since Akash and Arshi’s attitude flipped after Salman told them to play their individual game during one of the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes. Akash must realise it soon that his fans are hurt by his embarrassing behaviour towards Shilpa.

In contrast to what the rapper did in the last week of the month, Akash gave a dose of laughter to the viewers initially. So did Arshi with her healthy flirting with Hiten Tejwani. But those who left the fans of the show annoyed were ‘celebrities’ Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. It was Hina’s ‘masterplan’ which brought down the prize money of the show to zero but she had no regrets. Then she passed derogatory comments on Shilpa and Arshi and became a mere spectator to Priyank’s body shaming remarks on the two. But, in her words, she has not taken upon herself the responsibility to be right and make others do right in the house. However, she has all the rights to lecture those who do not stand up against the wrong.

While we thought that a celebrity like Hina will not be pulled up by Salman Khan, we were proved wrong as the host showed the mirror to the TV actor and rebuked her for instigating the housemates against each other.

As November comes to an end and the contestants complete 60 days inside the house, it can be said that Bigg Boss 11 has got better from the previous month with a near to perfect blend of drama, comedy, action and romance. In the coming months, it will be interesting to watch the power struggle and changing loyalties and friendships inside the house.

