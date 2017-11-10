Bigg Boss 11 November 9, 2017 full episode written update: Hina, Benafsha and Hiten are sent to jail

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Benafsha asks Priyank how many female friends does he have and whom he is closest with.

Priyank says that he is so protective about Benafsha in the house and gets scared every time she gets nominated for the eviction.

Hina asks Luv, Priyank and Benafsha what Arshi is wearing.

Luv says that she is wearing only a bra underneath her nightie.

Arshi tells Vikas that Luv was staring at her chest.

Vikas suggests Arshi to clear this with Luv and tell him that you are uncomfortable with it.

Arshi calls Luv and asks him why is he staring at her chest.

Luv says that he was not staring at her and he is not at all interested in her.

Luv says that Hina and Priyank were discussing that Arshi was wearing something special inside.

Benafsha asks Priyank why he ignored her the whole day. She also asks him why he was upset with her having private conversation with Luv.

Puneesh and Bandagi see Benafsha and Priyank walking in garden. Bandagi says they are doing drama. Bandagi says Benfasha has boyfriend outside.

Priyank says to Benafsha that he wants to say something. He asks her whether they are doing something wrong. She remarks, “Why would be wrong?”

Benafsha suggests Priyank to relax, and says we are friends. She adds, “My love and your love will understand that this is just friendship.” Priyank says, “To be honest, I am not very sure.”

Shilpa and Arshi discuss about Puneesh and Bandgi’s closeness in the show.

Benafsha asks Sapna why didn’t she tell Akash that he is wrong.

Mehjabi comes in between their conversation. Hina stops Mehjabi. Mehjabi fights with Hina and says that She is nobody to stop her. They get into an argument.

Hina cries and says that everyone is against her and everyone is taking her name.

Hina asks her team (Luv, Priyank and Benafsha) not to talk to her.

Sabyasachi shares his view about Shilpa’s flip side with Vikas.

Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate the contestants for the jail who were responsible for the failure of the task.

Bigg Boss warns Benafsha for pulling Akash’s hair and nominates her for next week’s nomination and sends her to the jail.

Hina suggests Puneesh’s name and blames Vikas for giving this idea.

Bigg Boss asks Puneesh to give names for the jail after discussing it with everyone.

The contestant can’t decide on a name. And so, Big Boss asks the contestants who are nominated for the captaincy to nominate contestants for the jail.

Hina, Hiten and Benafsha are nominated for the jail.

Hina says to Sabyasachi that his decision was not fair.

Benafsha says that Sabyasachi didn’t nominate Priyank because he wants to talk to Priyank.

Sabyasachi gets offended with this and says he will never talk to Priyank again.

Luv makes fun of Vikas and Shilpa’s fight.

Vikas gets angry with Luv and warns him to stay away from him.

Vikas asks Arshi to tease Luv and to not let Luv sleep.

Arshi teases Luv by saying he gets scared of her.

Vikas calls Luv a bouncer.

Bandgi says that Luv is Hina’s bouncer.

Hina says that Arshi and Akash is instigating Luv and Priyank.

