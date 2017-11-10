Bigg Boss 11 November 9, 2017 full episode written update: Hina, Benafsha and Hiten are sent to jail

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: November 10, 2017 6:30 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors:
- Benafsha asks Priyank how many female friends does he have and whom he is closest with.
- Priyank says that he is so protective about Benafsha in the house and gets scared every time she gets nominated for the eviction.
- Hina asks Luv, Priyank and Benafsha what Arshi is wearing.
- Luv says that she is wearing only a bra underneath her nightie.
- Arshi tells Vikas that Luv was staring at her chest.
- Vikas suggests Arshi to clear this with Luv and tell him that you are uncomfortable with it.
- Arshi calls Luv and asks him why is he staring at her chest.
- Luv says that he was not staring at her and he is not at all interested in her.
- Luv says that Hina and Priyank were discussing that Arshi was wearing something special inside.
- Benafsha asks Priyank why he ignored her the whole day. She also asks him why he was upset with her having private conversation with Luv.
- Puneesh and Bandagi see Benafsha and Priyank walking in garden. Bandagi says they are doing drama. Bandagi says Benfasha has boyfriend outside.
- Priyank says to Benafsha that he wants to say something. He asks her whether they are doing something wrong. She remarks, “Why would be wrong?”
- Benafsha suggests Priyank to relax, and says we are friends. She adds, “My love and your love will understand that this is just friendship.” Priyank says, “To be honest, I am not very sure.”
- Shilpa and Arshi discuss about Puneesh and Bandgi’s closeness in the show.
- Benafsha asks Sapna why didn’t she tell Akash that he is wrong.
- Mehjabi comes in between their conversation. Hina stops Mehjabi. Mehjabi fights with Hina and says that She is nobody to stop her. They get into an argument.
- Hina cries and says that everyone is against her and everyone is taking her name.
- Hina asks her team (Luv, Priyank and Benafsha) not to talk to her.
- Sabyasachi shares his view about Shilpa’s flip side with Vikas.
- Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate the contestants for the jail who were responsible for the failure of the task.
- Bigg Boss warns Benafsha for pulling Akash’s hair and nominates her for next week’s nomination and sends her to the jail.
- Hina suggests Puneesh’s name and blames Vikas for giving this idea.
- Bigg Boss asks Puneesh to give names for the jail after discussing it with everyone.
- The contestant can’t decide on a name. And so, Big Boss asks the contestants who are nominated for the captaincy to nominate contestants for the jail.
- Hina, Hiten and Benafsha are nominated for the jail.
- Hina says to Sabyasachi that his decision was not fair.
- Benafsha says that Sabyasachi didn’t nominate Priyank because he wants to talk to Priyank.
- Sabyasachi gets offended with this and says he will never talk to Priyank again.
- Luv makes fun of Vikas and Shilpa’s fight.
- Vikas gets angry with Luv and warns him to stay away from him.
- Vikas asks Arshi to tease Luv and to not let Luv sleep.
- Arshi teases Luv by saying he gets scared of her.
- Vikas calls Luv a bouncer.
- Bandgi says that Luv is Hina’s bouncer.
- Hina says that Arshi and Akash is instigating Luv and Priyank.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd