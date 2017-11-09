Bigg Boss 11 November 8, 2017 full episode written update: Prize money becomes zero

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: November 9, 2017 6:56 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors:
- Akash and Benafsha’s fight continue.
- Luv threatens Akash for calling him a dog. Luv says that if Akash call him doggy again then he will make him bald.
- Hiten tries to calm down Luv and Akash.
- Priyank and Puneesh get into a fight. Puneesh spits on Priyank.
- Arshi and Bandgi hold back Puneesh.
- Bandgi says to Priyank that she will tell everyone whom he had slept with outside the house.
- Big Boss announces a luxury budget task for the housemates in which they have to be in a rocket and the contestant who gets up first will be nominated for captaincy.
- Contestants are allotted with some amount which will get deducted from their winning amount and from the luxury budget when they leave the airplane.
- Puneesh tells Bandgi to come first on the buzzer.
- Arshi says that she wants to get down first on the buzzer.
- Sabyasachi gets down first.
- Akash comes after Sabyasachi. Bandgi follows Akash.
- Arshi, Shilpa and Mehjabi also come but not on buzzer which means they are not nominated for the captaincy.
- Everyone calls Puneesh but Puneesh is with Bandgi in the house romancing together.
- Puneesh sings “koi nahi kamre main” and kisses Bandgi.
- Hina gossips about Shilpa.
- Hina says that Shilpa is using her power of cooking to be in the house.
- Puneesh says that two nominees are there from his group and Sabyasachi is fair so he can handle him easily.
- Hina suggests everyone to pee behind the board.
- Hina asks Puneesh for the blanket and Vikas asks for a garbage bag.
- Vikas pees in that garbage bag.
- Priyank gets out of the plane and pees behind the board while Puneesh is sleeping.
- Priyank and Vikas provides a cover for Hina while she pees behind the board.
- Luv gets inside the house.
- Sapna goes to the washroom.
- Hiten also uses washroom and takes something out to eat from the kitchen.
- Everyone in the plane feels so happy.
- Puneesh tells Akash about Vikas by singing.
- Hiten tells Puneesh that nobody gets out of the plane at night.
- Shilpa tells Bandgi and Puneesh that someone peed in the washroom during night when Puneesh was sleeping.
- Benafsha and Akash gets into an argument.
- Benafsha helps in putting plate in the washroom by hiding it with clothes.
- Shilpa finds plate in the washroom and asks Arshi about that.
- Big Boss asks everyone to be in the house and tells that their luxury budget is zero because everyone came out of the plane in the morning.
- Big Boss asks Puneesh to declare everyone’s amount.
- While Puneesh is declaring amount, Arshi and Bandi laugh.
- Hina regrets her decision and cries in the luggage room.
