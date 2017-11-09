Bigg Boss 11 November 8, 2017 full episode written update: Prize money becomes zero

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors:

Akash and Benafsha’s fight continue.

Luv threatens Akash for calling him a dog. Luv says that if Akash call him doggy again then he will make him bald.

Hiten tries to calm down Luv and Akash.

Priyank and Puneesh get into a fight. Puneesh spits on Priyank.

Arshi and Bandgi hold back Puneesh.

Bandgi says to Priyank that she will tell everyone whom he had slept with outside the house.

Big Boss announces a luxury budget task for the housemates in which they have to be in a rocket and the contestant who gets up first will be nominated for captaincy.

Contestants are allotted with some amount which will get deducted from their winning amount and from the luxury budget when they leave the airplane.

Puneesh tells Bandgi to come first on the buzzer.

Arshi says that she wants to get down first on the buzzer.

Sabyasachi gets down first.

Akash comes after Sabyasachi. Bandgi follows Akash.

Arshi, Shilpa and Mehjabi also come but not on buzzer which means they are not nominated for the captaincy.

Everyone calls Puneesh but Puneesh is with Bandgi in the house romancing together.

Puneesh sings “koi nahi kamre main” and kisses Bandgi.

Hina gossips about Shilpa.

Hina says that Shilpa is using her power of cooking to be in the house.

Puneesh says that two nominees are there from his group and Sabyasachi is fair so he can handle him easily.

Hina suggests everyone to pee behind the board.

Hina asks Puneesh for the blanket and Vikas asks for a garbage bag.

Vikas pees in that garbage bag.

Priyank gets out of the plane and pees behind the board while Puneesh is sleeping.

Priyank and Vikas provides a cover for Hina while she pees behind the board.

Luv gets inside the house.

Sapna goes to the washroom.

Hiten also uses washroom and takes something out to eat from the kitchen.

Everyone in the plane feels so happy.

Puneesh tells Akash about Vikas by singing.

Hiten tells Puneesh that nobody gets out of the plane at night.

Shilpa tells Bandgi and Puneesh that someone peed in the washroom during night when Puneesh was sleeping.

Benafsha and Akash gets into an argument.

Benafsha helps in putting plate in the washroom by hiding it with clothes.

Shilpa finds plate in the washroom and asks Arshi about that.

Big Boss asks everyone to be in the house and tells that their luxury budget is zero because everyone came out of the plane in the morning.

Big Boss asks Puneesh to declare everyone’s amount.

While Puneesh is declaring amount, Arshi and Bandi laugh.

Hina regrets her decision and cries in the luggage room.

