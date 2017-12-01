Bigg Boss 11 November 30 full episode written update: Puneesh and Bandgi enter the jail

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Bandgi teases Arshi that they didn’t win the task and did not get nominated for the captaincy.

Vikas salutes Akash and promises him that he will help the latter in the captaincy.

Bandgi and Puneesh make fun of Arshi.

Hina cries in the washroom for her hair.

Vikas calms Hina and tells her that Bandgi is taking revenge on her.

Hina tries to iron out difference between Priyank and Vikas.

Priyank hugs Vikas and jumps on him.

Bandgi tells Puneesh and Shilpa that Vikas is hugging Priyank.

Vikas tells Hiten that Shilpa was using veet instead of cream for torturing Hina in the task and he warned Shilpa and Bandgi not to use hair removal cream in the task.

Priyank tells Hina that Shilpa planned to use hair removal cream on her hair instead of cream.

Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate contestants for the jail.

Hina nominates Bandgi and Puneesh.

Akash, Priyank and Luv also nominate Puneesh and Bandgi.

Akash calls Puneesh ‘Swami Om’ of the house.

Bandgi gets angry and says she will not get in the jail.

Bandgi nominates Hina, Luv and Arshi for using chilli powder in the task.

Arshi nominates Bandgi. Vikas tells Arshi that using chilli powder in the task was not right.

Arshi tells Vikas that he is saving Bandgi again.

Bandgi and Puneesh refuse to abide by the housemates’ decision.

Puneesh says he will not go to jail.

Bigg Boss asks Hiten the decision of the house.

Hiten takes Bandgi, Puneesh and Arshi’s name.

Bandgi and Puneesh do not agree with Big Boss’ decision.

Shilpa makes Puneesh understand that they have to go to jail.

Vikas tells Arshi that the decision of sending Puneesh and Bandgi to the jail was not right.

Arshi gets mad at Vikas for saving Bandgi again.

Vikas gets frustrated because of Arshi.

Bigg Boss order Bandgi and Puneesh to get in the jail or else he will have to punish them.

Bandgi and Puneesh enter the jail.

Vikas tells Hina that Shilpa is the strongest and smartest contestant of the house.

Bigg Boss gives a task in which contestants have to give five names which suits the title and contestants have to click the perfect selfie.

Hina gets the title of devil of the house.

Luv gets the title of ‘Phuski Bomb’.

Akash gets the title of Donkey.

Shilpa gets the title of Thaali ka Baingan.

Vikas gets the title of winner of the house.

Hiten declares Hina the winner of perfect selfie.

Luv compliments Hina that she is going great in the house.

Hina cries and says her friends are going from the house every week. She adds that she will be alone in the house and others will torture her.

