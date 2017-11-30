Bigg Boss 11 November 30 preview: Birthday girl Arshi sent to jail along with lovebirds Puneesh-Bandgi

Bigg Boss 11 november 30 episode preview: Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma will refuse to go in the jail. Bigg Boss 11 november 30 episode preview: Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma will refuse to go in the jail.

After a well-fought luxury budget task, the Bigg Boss 11 housemates will now be given another tough job – to choose the worst performers of the week. With all housemates claiming to have performed well, it would be a tough job for the contestants to mutually decide on the three names to be sent to jail as a punishment. While Hina Khan and team, would be dissed for using chilli powder, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s aggressive behaviour will get them a lot of flak.

But birthday girl Arshi Khan will be in for a rude shock when most inmates will choose her as the worst performer. Having given up on the task in a matter of minutes, the housemates will decide to send her to jail. On her part, Arshi will nominate Shilpa for using garlic on Akash Dadlani, that led to his skin allergy but Vikas Gupta would be quick to jump to her defense stating she wasn’t aware of the allergic reaction. Arshi will not wait for a moment and ask him to keep his opinion to himself. With two spots still open, everyone will put forth their rationale and after a day-long debate, it will be decided that love-birds Puneesh and Bandgi will face jail time. Disagreements and arguments soar high as they will refuse to accept the tag of worst performers and retaliate in their own way.

Arshi tries to be a peacemaker between Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma! Will Puneesh get convinced? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/BVEs9Amp60 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 30, 2017

It's time to choose the worst performer of the task! Who will it be? Tune in to find out tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11 http://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/DJUt2EIUeD — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 30, 2017

Arshi Khan thinks that Shilpa Shinde & Bandgi Kalra should be sent to jail for their actions in the luxury budget task! Find out what will happen next, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 http://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/JwETCQLQFY — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 30, 2017

Still angry with Akash, Puneesh will reveal his dark side and say that he will start throwing Akash’s belongings out of the house. Bandgi will also lash out at Arshi for dragging her into situations where it is least required and she will also say that Arshi and Akash are in fact, two peas in a pod! Puneesh and Bandgi will stand firm on their decision of not going to the Kaalkothri and lay threat across the house.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd