Bigg Boss 11 November 29 preview: Revenge gets sweeter as tables turn in luxury budget task

The tables will now turn in the Bigg Boss house and roles would get interchanged on the second day of the luxury budget task. Today, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde become little dwarfs and are tasked with torturing the giants Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan. Lovebirds Puneesh and Bandgi will decide to take their revenge after all the torture they had to endure on the first day of the task.

Hiten, who is usually often silent, will finally lose his cool when he will notice Luv hiding all the trimmers. Vikas, Puneesh and Bandgi will stand strong by Hiten’s side as he will lash out at Luv for touching his personal belongings without his consent.

Today’s element of surprise will be brought in by Akash Dadlani, who with sheer willpower will get through the task successfully. His motive of being the best performer and next captain will keep him going through all the torment bestowed upon him.

See what all you can expect to see in Bigg Boss 11 November 29 episode:

Puneesh-Bandgi are hell-bent on taking revenge! To what extent will they go? Tune in to find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Jw2kUN9g7V — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2017

Team Shilpa Shinde leave no stone unturned to give it back with greater intensity to the opposing team! Tune in to #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM.http://t.co/9icAp6VPqv pic.twitter.com/OdW7ZHpOOz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2017

Akash Dadlani seems to be in immense pain, yet he doesn’t give up. Catch all the action tonight on #BB11!http://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/syPJUMvpU4 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2017

Why did @tentej lose his calm? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11! pic.twitter.com/NRJ7xBY8wr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2017

.@tentej is definitely not happy with Luv Tyagi! Find out what will happen next, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11.http://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/sU3hUBLi0V — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2017

Luv, on the other hand, will also get ruthlessly bullied by the dwarfs. Karma will come back to bite him as he will have to sacrifice his beloved hair for messing with Puneesh’s hair. Puneesh will keep using the trimmer till Luv is more than half bald! Also, as Luv will try to protect his hair, Bandgi will use waxing strips and make sure that not even a single strand of hair is visible on Luv’s body.

It would also be time for Khiladi Hina to show off her determination and strength but Bandgi will have her eyes set on a bigger prize! In a move to avenge the chili powder move, Bandgi will decide to chop off Hina’s precious locks.

It seems to be an exciting episode, isn’t it???

