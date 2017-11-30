Bigg Boss 11 November 29 full episode written update: Hiten Tejwani loses his temper

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Hina, Akash and Luv make fun of Hiten’s waxed legs.

Puneesh says Hiten is disappointed because of his legs.

Hina asks Luv to hide all the trimmers.

Hina and Akash discuss their strategies.

Vikas discusses his plans with Shilpa’s team.

Vikas tells Bandgi not to use chilli powder.

Bandgi refuses to listen to Vikas.

Puneesh asks Luv about his trimmer.

Puneesh tells Hiten that they have hid their trimmer.

Hiten asks Luv to give his trimmer back.

Hiten gets frustrated and shouts at Luv.

Hiten asks Luv not to touch his personal stuff.

Hiten loses his temper.

Bandgi threatens Hina that she will throw her makeup in the pool.

Akash hugs Hiten.

Hiten laughs and asks Akash, “Why are you showing love before the task?”

Hiten warns Akash to beware of fire, water and Tejwani.

Hina asks Vikas about Bandgi’s strategy.

Bandgi calls Arshi first.

Bandgi tries to cut Arshi’s hair.

Vikas stops Bandgi from cutting Arshi’s hair.

Arshi rings the bell and quits.

Akash comes next after Arshi.

Akash gets tortured with garlic and Hiten’s waxed strips.

Shilpa rubs garlic on Akash’s face.

Akash shouts that Shilpa is rubbing garlic in his eyes.

Priyank tries to help Akash by giving him water and a towel.

Bandgi stops Priyank and Vikas from helping Akash.

Vikas, Puneesh and Bandgi ask Akash to quit.

Akash says he is a rockstar.

Bandgi says they are being mean by telling Akash not to quit.

Akash end up with a swollen face.

Hina cries for Akash.

Akash says he wants to become captain.

Puneesh trims Luv’s hair.

Luv stops Puneesh.

Luv’s turn gets over.

Bandgi rubs Hiten’s waxed strip on Hina’s face.

Bandgi cuts Hina’s hair.

Hiten stops Bandgi.

Shilpa says she won’t touch dirt.

Bandgi tortures Hina with cream in her hair.

Shilpa comes with a mop and Vikas says Psycho Alert.

Shilpa throws Hiten’s waxed strips on Hina’s face.

Bigg Boss announces task is over and Hiten’s team wins the task.

