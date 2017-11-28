Bigg Boss 11 November 28 preview: The battle between dwarfs and giants to add drama and entertainment

Everything that is about to happen in today’s Bigg Boss. Everything that is about to happen in today’s Bigg Boss.

It’s now Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi who have to face evictions this coming weekend. Testing the limits of the housemates once again, Bigg Boss will put forth a task that will affect not only the luxury budget but also the captaincy this week.

Inspired by the famous children’s story ‘Gulliver’s Travels’, the contestants will be divided in two groups – Giants (Daanav) and Dwarfs (Lilliput). The lawn area will be converted into a land of Lilliput, and the dwarfs can capture and hold one giant in their custody and by all means possible, torture them to tap out of the task. On their knees for the duration of the task, team dwarfs will try their best to find new ways to torment the giants, who are tied down on a bench by ropes. Vikas Gupta nd Priyank Sharma will be the two ‘Sanchalak’ supervising the task.

The Lilliputs, Hina Khan, Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani will show no mercy to the giants and rub chilli powder all over giant Bandgi’ face and body. It wouldn’t end there as they would threaten to cut off all her hair and shave off her eyebrows. Using chilli powder as her secret weapon, the liliputs would continue to put the giants in agony by all means possible. Unfortunately for Bandgi, the spice would get into her eyes and she would beg for mercy till Vikas would intervenes.

The next giant Shilpa would be fed raw chilli powder by Hina and her face would be covered in lipstick by Arshi. Hina will show off her competitive side as she will start killing bugs and insects around her and put them inside Shilpa’s clothes. Puneesh too would be given a similar treatment with wax strips, chilli powder and trimmers! Last on the block, Hiten will put his courageous foot forward and get onto the bench. Out of respect for Hiten, Hina, Arshi and Luv decide to not participate wholeheartedly in the task, but Akash would be persistent and wouldn’t rest till Hiten’s legs are completely waxed off and his face covered in make-up.

