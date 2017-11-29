Bigg Boss 11 November 28 full episode written update: Akash Dadlani apologises to Puneesh Sharma

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Arshi complains to Hiten about food. She tells him that Shilpa is making extra food for Bandgi.

Shilpa and Arshi get into a fight.

Arshi says Shilpa is partial with Bandgi.

Vikas suggests Arshi to switch her duty with Shilpa’s duty.

Akash complains that Shilpa was behind his fight with Puneesh.

Hiten says to Shilpa that he warned Shilpa that she is feeding a snake (Akash).

Bigg Boss gives Vikas a sunglass for his eye problem.

Big Boss announces a task in which Puneesh, Bandgi, Hiten and Shilpa are the giants.

Hina, Arshi, Akash and Luv are the lilliputs.

Vikas and Priyank will monitor the task.

Arshi and Hina put chilli powder on Bandgi’s face to torture her.

Bandgi shouts that her eyes are hurting.

Hina warns Bandgi that she is going to cut Bandgi’s hair.

Hina cuts her hair and shows it to Bandgi that it’s her hair.

Hina accidentally throws chilli powder in Bandgi’s eyes.

Bandgi cries and calls Vikas.

Vikas takes Bandgi’s side and asks her to leave the task.

Bandgi leaves the task and goes inside the house.

After Bandgi, Shilpa is tied with the ropes.

Vikas says he is banning chilli powder from this task.

Luv says to Vikas that he is nobody to ban anything.

Vikas accidentally throws chilli powder in Hina’s eyes.

Hina says she is not playing this game.

Priyank convinces Hina.

Hina and Arshi start tickling Shilpa.

Bandgi comes crying in the garden and asks Puneesh to take revenge.

Akash paints Shilpa’s face with lipstick and puts chilli powder on her face.

Puneesh is tied with the ropes.

Akash tries to threaten Puneesh with the trimmer.

Bandgi tells Puneesh that nothing is happening with his hair.

Hina tells Bandgi to shut her mouth.

Hiten is tied with the ropes.

Luv removes Hiten’s hair with wax.

Akash apologises to Puneesh and hugs him.

Akash says to Puneesh that he hates Bandgi.

Bandgi says Hina is the cruelest person in the house.

