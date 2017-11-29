Bigg Boss 11 November 28 full episode written update: Akash Dadlani apologises to Puneesh Sharma

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: November 29, 2017 7:15 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Arshi complains to Hiten about food. She tells him that Shilpa is making extra food for Bandgi.
- Shilpa and Arshi get into a fight.
- Arshi says Shilpa is partial with Bandgi.
- Vikas suggests Arshi to switch her duty with Shilpa’s duty.
- Akash complains that Shilpa was behind his fight with Puneesh.
- Hiten says to Shilpa that he warned Shilpa that she is feeding a snake (Akash).
- Bigg Boss gives Vikas a sunglass for his eye problem.
- Big Boss announces a task in which Puneesh, Bandgi, Hiten and Shilpa are the giants.
- Hina, Arshi, Akash and Luv are the lilliputs.
- Vikas and Priyank will monitor the task.
- Arshi and Hina put chilli powder on Bandgi’s face to torture her.
- Bandgi shouts that her eyes are hurting.
- Hina warns Bandgi that she is going to cut Bandgi’s hair.
- Hina cuts her hair and shows it to Bandgi that it’s her hair.
- Hina accidentally throws chilli powder in Bandgi’s eyes.
- Bandgi cries and calls Vikas.
- Vikas takes Bandgi’s side and asks her to leave the task.
- Bandgi leaves the task and goes inside the house.
- After Bandgi, Shilpa is tied with the ropes.
- Vikas says he is banning chilli powder from this task.
- Luv says to Vikas that he is nobody to ban anything.
- Vikas accidentally throws chilli powder in Hina’s eyes.
- Hina says she is not playing this game.
- Priyank convinces Hina.
- Hina and Arshi start tickling Shilpa.
- Bandgi comes crying in the garden and asks Puneesh to take revenge.
- Akash paints Shilpa’s face with lipstick and puts chilli powder on her face.
- Puneesh is tied with the ropes.
- Akash tries to threaten Puneesh with the trimmer.
- Bandgi tells Puneesh that nothing is happening with his hair.
- Hina tells Bandgi to shut her mouth.
- Hiten is tied with the ropes.
- Luv removes Hiten’s hair with wax.
- Akash apologises to Puneesh and hugs him.
- Akash says to Puneesh that he hates Bandgi.
- Bandgi says Hina is the cruelest person in the house.
