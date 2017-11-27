Bigg Boss 11, November 27 preview: Akash-Puneesh turn sworn enemies, thief on the run in the house

Here’s everything that is set to happen in tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode! Here’s everything that is set to happen in tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode!

The most attempted cardinal sin in Bigg Boss 11 house is definitely anger. With the housemates clearly divided into two groups, the competition has become much tougher for all. The episode tonight will showcase how contestants have resorted to underhanded ways of stealing, swearing and much more! Also with nomination set to begin, things are going to spice up in the show.

Vikas Gupta would wake up upset seeing his daily hit of caffeine missing. Captain of the house Hiten Tejwani would try his best to look for it in every nook and corner of the house. Taking things in his own hands, Vikas will go around asking everyone about it, even accusing Priyank of stealing it. While hunting for his coffee, he will come across a missing box of muesli that was thought to be lost. Funnily enough, this would be found amidst Hina Khan’s things. Accusations will run high as he will raise this to Captain Hiten and Luv will jump in on the defense. Vikas and Luv will fight it out as the whole house will watch them in disarray.

Things will also seem to heat up much further as Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani will start arguing over breakfast. In a fit of anger Puneesh will throw the food that was cooking on the stove. Both he and Akash will continue flaring at each other and Puneesh will even threaten to physically harm Akash, to the point that he will remove his footwear to throw at his former friend. Luckily, the housemates will intervene in the nick of time, but it would be clear that this friendship has now been permanently ruined. Puneesh will even vow to take this enmity between them beyond the walls of Bigg Boss 11.

