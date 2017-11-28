Top Stories

Bigg Boss 11 November 27 full episode written update: Luv, Puneesh and Bandgi get nominated for eviction

Bigg Boss 11 November 27 full episode written update: Bigg Boss house experiences Puneesh and Akash’s fight. Puneesh throws his shoe at Akash. Priyank apologises to Arshi.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: November 28, 2017 6:42 am

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

  • Bandgi calls Akash for washing his utensils.
  • Akash asks Arshi to wash his utensils.
  • Shilpa gossips about Akash and Arshi with Bandgi.
  • Shilpa clears her issues with Arshi and apologises to her.
  • Shilpa brings food from Hina’s bed and empties the box in the kitchen.
  • Vikas compliments Shilpa for her new look.
  • Shilpa and Hina get into an argument because of the “paratha”.
  • Hina tells Shilpa that she can do whatever she likes with her food.
  • Shilpa tells Hina that she wasted a paratha when she didn’t even get to eat yesterday.
  • Arshi and Akash instigate their fight.
  • Arshi blames Shilpa for stealing Hiten from her.
  • Priyank apologises to Arshi by writing Respect Women with his shaving gel.
  • Arshi and Akash makes fun of Shilpa and Bandgi.
  • Puneesh and Akash start fighting because of Bandgi.
  • Puneesh gets hyper and throws Akash’s food from the pan.
  • Akash starts mimicking Puneesh.
  • Puneesh starts pushing Akash and throws his shoe at Akash.
  • Shilpa tries to stop Puneesh. Puneesh threatens Akash that now he will see his hatred.
  • Luv and Priyank try to calm Puneesh.
  • Hina, Priyank, Akash, Luv nominate Puneesh and Bandgi.
  • Puneesh and Bandgi nominate Luv and Akash.
  • Shilpa nominates Luv and Priyank.
  • Vikas nominates Hina and Luv.
  • Arshi nominates Puneesh and Bandgi.
  • Hiten nominates Akash and Puneesh.
  • Luv, Bandgi and Puneesh get nominated for the eviction.
  • Priyank, Luv and Akash dance together with Arshi.
  • Shilpa says they are doing for the cameras.
  • Shilpa and Hina gets into an argument.
  • Shilpa stops Arshi from calling her mother.
  • Hiten orders everyone to eat only 2 chapatis.
  • Akash takes 3 chapatis.
  • Hiten says in anger to have as much food as they want.
  • Hiten asks Arshi the reason of her hatred towards Bandgi and Puneesh.
  • Arshi asks Shilpa the reason for her hatred.
  • Arshi says she is against Puneesh and Bandgi and she will not take Puneesh and Bandgi’s side.
  • Shilpa says, “You are misbehaving with me in this house and I am not here to make any relationship.”

