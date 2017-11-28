Bigg Boss 11 November 27 full episode written update: Luv, Puneesh and Bandgi get nominated for eviction

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: November 28, 2017 6:42 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Bandgi calls Akash for washing his utensils.
- Akash asks Arshi to wash his utensils.
- Shilpa gossips about Akash and Arshi with Bandgi.
- Shilpa clears her issues with Arshi and apologises to her.
- Shilpa brings food from Hina’s bed and empties the box in the kitchen.
- Vikas compliments Shilpa for her new look.
- Shilpa and Hina get into an argument because of the “paratha”.
- Hina tells Shilpa that she can do whatever she likes with her food.
- Shilpa tells Hina that she wasted a paratha when she didn’t even get to eat yesterday.
- Arshi and Akash instigate their fight.
- Arshi blames Shilpa for stealing Hiten from her.
- Priyank apologises to Arshi by writing Respect Women with his shaving gel.
- Arshi and Akash makes fun of Shilpa and Bandgi.
- Puneesh and Akash start fighting because of Bandgi.
- Puneesh gets hyper and throws Akash’s food from the pan.
- Akash starts mimicking Puneesh.
- Puneesh starts pushing Akash and throws his shoe at Akash.
- Shilpa tries to stop Puneesh. Puneesh threatens Akash that now he will see his hatred.
- Luv and Priyank try to calm Puneesh.
- Hina, Priyank, Akash, Luv nominate Puneesh and Bandgi.
- Puneesh and Bandgi nominate Luv and Akash.
- Shilpa nominates Luv and Priyank.
- Vikas nominates Hina and Luv.
- Arshi nominates Puneesh and Bandgi.
- Hiten nominates Akash and Puneesh.
- Luv, Bandgi and Puneesh get nominated for the eviction.
- Priyank, Luv and Akash dance together with Arshi.
- Shilpa says they are doing for the cameras.
- Shilpa and Hina gets into an argument.
- Shilpa stops Arshi from calling her mother.
- Hiten orders everyone to eat only 2 chapatis.
- Akash takes 3 chapatis.
- Hiten says in anger to have as much food as they want.
- Hiten asks Arshi the reason of her hatred towards Bandgi and Puneesh.
- Arshi asks Shilpa the reason for her hatred.
- Arshi says she is against Puneesh and Bandgi and she will not take Puneesh and Bandgi’s side.
- Shilpa says, “You are misbehaving with me in this house and I am not here to make any relationship.”
