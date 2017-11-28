Bigg Boss 11 November 27 full episode written update: Luv, Puneesh and Bandgi get nominated for eviction

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Bandgi calls Akash for washing his utensils.

Akash asks Arshi to wash his utensils.

Shilpa gossips about Akash and Arshi with Bandgi.

Shilpa clears her issues with Arshi and apologises to her.

Shilpa brings food from Hina’s bed and empties the box in the kitchen.

Vikas compliments Shilpa for her new look.

Shilpa and Hina get into an argument because of the “paratha”.

Hina tells Shilpa that she can do whatever she likes with her food.

Shilpa tells Hina that she wasted a paratha when she didn’t even get to eat yesterday.

Arshi and Akash instigate their fight.

Arshi blames Shilpa for stealing Hiten from her.

Priyank apologises to Arshi by writing Respect Women with his shaving gel.

Arshi and Akash makes fun of Shilpa and Bandgi.

Puneesh and Akash start fighting because of Bandgi.

Puneesh gets hyper and throws Akash’s food from the pan.

Akash starts mimicking Puneesh.

Puneesh starts pushing Akash and throws his shoe at Akash.

Shilpa tries to stop Puneesh. Puneesh threatens Akash that now he will see his hatred.

Luv and Priyank try to calm Puneesh.

Hina, Priyank, Akash, Luv nominate Puneesh and Bandgi.

Puneesh and Bandgi nominate Luv and Akash.

Shilpa nominates Luv and Priyank.

Vikas nominates Hina and Luv.

Arshi nominates Puneesh and Bandgi.

Hiten nominates Akash and Puneesh.

Luv, Bandgi and Puneesh get nominated for the eviction.

Priyank, Luv and Akash dance together with Arshi.

Shilpa says they are doing for the cameras.

Shilpa and Hina gets into an argument.

Shilpa stops Arshi from calling her mother.

Hiten orders everyone to eat only 2 chapatis.

Akash takes 3 chapatis.

Hiten says in anger to have as much food as they want.

Hiten asks Arshi the reason of her hatred towards Bandgi and Puneesh.

Arshi asks Shilpa the reason for her hatred.

Arshi says she is against Puneesh and Bandgi and she will not take Puneesh and Bandgi’s side.

Shilpa says, “You are misbehaving with me in this house and I am not here to make any relationship.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd