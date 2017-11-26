Bigg Boss 11 November 26 Weekend Ka Vaar written update: Sapna Choudhary is out of Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

10:08 pm: As the fight gets over, Vikas and Arshi discuss the entire thing. Vikas says Priyank does everything for camera. Arshi asks Vikas that if she wouldn’t talk to Shilpa will Salman get mad at her. Vikas explains that she should continue her game.

10:06 pm: Vikas and Priyank get into an intense verbal fight. Vikas asks Priyank, “Why did you tell me that your father thinks you are gay because of me?” Priyank clarifies he asked because of what happened in the house.

10 pm: Vikas and Priyank claim that the other always thinks that he is right. Their ego clash gets worse.

9:59 pm: Vikas says you were a hero when you left the show but at this point Priyank is nothing less than a villain.

9:58 pm: Bandgi expresses on camera that she is extremely happy about the eviction. Priyank apologises to Vikas but the latter refuse to accept the apology. Vikas says you have no idea what you are doing. Priyank asks him when does he listen to what he has to say. Priyank adds that he always supports Shilpa. Vikas explains the difference between Priyank and his group.

9:56 pm: Hina, Luv and Priyank get sad after Sapna leaves.

9:55 pm: All three contestants are seated on a rotating seat and one of them would disappear by the end of the show. The housemates are tensed and finally, Salman announces Sapna is the evicted contestant.

9:47 pm: Salman goes back in the house where housemates are seated in the garden area. He announces that this time eviction would be very different. All the nominated contestants – Hina, Priyank and Sapna wish each other best of luck and the eviction begins.

9:43 pm: Salman then plays different tracks on stage and makes everyone dance on it.

9:42 pm: Salman appreciates Dharmendra and his charm on screen. He reveals how Bobby Deol has never even visited a gym but for Race 3 he has transformed and got a physique. Salman revealed a picture and Bobby says he is shy. Salman moves to Daisy who explains that she was an assistant choreographer on Race.

9:38 pm: Salman invites Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Ramesh Taurani, Remo D’Souza, Daisy Shah and others cast members of Race 3 onto the stage.

9:36 pm: Lastly, before leaving the house, Remo choreographs Akash’s rap on Bigg Boss. All the housemates perform together.

9:35 pm: Next word is Takrar and of course Hina and Vikas take over the stage to perform.

9:32 pm: Next word is dance ka tadka. Remo calls up Sapna and Priyank to perform together.

9:31 pm: The two dance together on “Tooh” song. Next is Puneesh who gets the word “maafi” and he asks for a hug from Akash.

9:30 pm: Remo and Jacqueline give a task to the housemates. They say that every contestant would be given a word and then Jacqueline and Remo would pick another contestant to perform together. First contestant is Shilpa who would perform with Hiten.

9:27 pm: Salman comes back on stage. He promotes Tiger Zinda Hai. He says in the 8th week of Bigg Boss he has started shooting for Race 3. The actor announces that Remo D’Souza and Jacqueline Fernandez are entering the house as they are the biggest fans of the show.

9:22 pm: Next pair is Hina and Vikas. Hina says yes to all the questions because of which Vikas has to take the cold water challenge.

9:19 pm: Shilpa and Puneesh are performing the task first. Shilpa is asked if Bandgi dominates Puneesh and she says yes. Ice water is poured on Puneesh. Next pair is Bandgi and Akash.

9:18 pm: Akash Dadlani apologises to Salman Khan.

9:17 pm: Salman gives a task to housemates. He will ask questions to housemates and if the answer is no, then the men in the team would have to drench themselves with ice water.

9:16 pm: Salman enters house and speaks to Arshi. He asks her to forgive Shilpa.

9:13 pm: Arshi makes amends with Sapna too. Arshi says Sapna denied to give food to Akash and it hurts because he is a friend. Vikas says Arshi is right because she is fighting for Akash who has always taken a stand for Shilpa. But Shilpa denies asking for any help in her and Vikas’ matter. Vikas maintains that Akash is innocent.

9:08 pm: Arshi calls Vikas to clear out things with Priyank but he refuses to come. Arshi claims that Vikas is throwing tantrums for camera and Vikas gets angry.

9:07 pm: Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma say Arshi is playing game. Arshi and Priyank iron out their misunderstandings. Priyank realises that he is wrong with a lot of things and Arshi agrees.

9:06 pm: Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta get into an argument regarding how they are associated with people who haven’t supported him. Arshi asks Vikas why she doesn’t get support from him to become the captain.

9:04 pm: Priyank asks Hina why Salman Khan is back in our life. Hina says the show and the makers including Salman is biased towards their favourite contestants.

9:03 pm: Salman Khan welcomes the audience to the show. He announces Shilpa Shinde is safe. He takes the audience inside the house and shows what discussion happened after yesterday’s episode. We see Hina Khan asking Priyank Sharma to have control oover his words and anger.

8:45 pm: Here’s a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:

.@BeingSalmanKhan ne gharwalon ko di ‘Cold Treatment’! Find out what happened on #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM! #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/XJiMS3NmOZ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 26, 2017

