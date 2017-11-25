Bigg Boss 11 November 25 Weekend Ka Vaar live updates

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors

Can’t watch tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

8:45 pm: Here’s what is in store today:

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd