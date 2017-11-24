Bigg Boss 11, November 24 preview: Vikas-Hina’s efforts get housemates the luxury budget

Bigg Boss airs on Colors. Bigg Boss airs on Colors.

Time and again the Bigg Boss 11 contestants have misjudged and misunderstood the luxury budget task. And it’s been really a while since the gharwale received any luxury budget. And while they once again lost the opportunity this week after getting into a battle during the courtroom task, Bigg Boss with a big heart will decide to reward the housemates with a gift. Though the contestants were not able to successfully close the task, Bigg Boss will appreciate Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan’s efforts as lawyers in the task and grant them a budget.

Vikas and Hina will together add 800 points to the luxury budget but 500 points would be deducted from it as Akash Dadlani could not avoid taking naps during the day. While Akash wouldn’t be guilty even for a second, all the other contestants will look visibly upset about their hard-earned points getting deducted. Hina will also take this opportunity to prove her point that she was eligible to be among the five performers, who fought for captaincy. Later, Hiten Tejwani and Vikas will both apologize to her as they did not vote for her as a contender.

The #BB11 housemates are rewarded with the Luxury Budget! Did you expect that? Tune in at 10:30 PM to find out the whole story.http://t.co/9icAp6VPqv pic.twitter.com/HcD9GwDsBj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 24, 2017

The incredible performance of the housemates helped them win the Luxury Budget. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch #BB11! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/lPxzOhnV0U — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 24, 2017

Sapna Choudhary is miffed with Puneesh Sharma’s actions! Catch it all tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11.http://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/GPCffYEA4q — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 24, 2017

Later in the day, Sapna would lose her cool, as there would be no end to people talking about her profession in the Bigg Boss house. Sapna would first get into an intense argument for encouraging such gossip, then she will lash out at Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra for spreading these unwarranted news about her profession. Shilpa Shinde will advise Sapna that she herself is spoiling her name by bringing up the same issue repeatedly. Sapna will also call Puneesh and Bandgi characterless for dating each other on national television while spoiling other people’s hard-earned image.

