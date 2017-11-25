Bigg Boss 11 November 24 full episode written update: Hiten Tejwani is the new captain of the house

Bigg 11 airs on Colors. Bigg 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Bandgi talks to Akash about Puneesh’s situation.

Bandgi tells Puneesh to remove Shilpa.

Vikas asks Akash and Hiten to sort it out.

Shilpa and Arshi choose Puneesh to remove Shilpa from the contenders.

Puneesh doesn’t remove anyone on the buzzer. Hina goes and removes Akash from the captaincy.

Akash gets hyper and shows his anger by saying, “I am done with this show.”

Akash gets upset with Puneesh.

Hina keeps on instigating Akash.

Sapna and Hina feel happy on seeing Akash.

Shilpa tries to calm down Akash.

Shilpa tells Puneesh to blame her and sort things out with Akash.

Akash shouts in the house and says Akash is dead in this show.

Puneesh feels bad about betraying Akash. Bandgi tells Puneesh that he should have saved Akash.

Akash says to Hiten that he wanted everyone to be happy with him and wanted everyone to enjoy this show.

Puneesh removes Shilpa from the captaincy and says to Akash that this is for you.

Puneesh tries to talk to Akash but Akash doesn’t listen to him.

Bandgi cries for Puneesh and Akash.

Akash blames Shilpa for breaking his friendship with Puneesh and swears on his father that he won’t talk to Puneesh ever.

Arshi asks Puneesh and Shilpa to take her side in calming Akash.

Arshi takes Akash’s side and blames Shilpa.

Sapna and Hina laugh and ask Arshi whether she is friends with Akash.

Hiten wakes Akash up but Akash doesn’t listen to him.

Akash says he will not do any work in this house.

Sapna tells Arshi that Puneesh and Bandgi have said wrong things about her.

Vikas tells Sapna to not to go by Hina’s word.

Arshi tells Sapna that Puneesh said wrong things about her character too.

Sapna says at least she is not faking a story for the cameras.

Sapna and Shilpa get into an argument.

Puneesh says he is an emotional fool.

Shilpa says that she has a respect too and she will never forgive Akash.

Arshi tells Shilpa that she will handle Akash on her own.

