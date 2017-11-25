Bigg Boss 11 November 24 full episode written update: Hiten Tejwani is the new captain of the house

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: November 25, 2017 7:20 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Bandgi talks to Akash about Puneesh’s situation.
- Bandgi tells Puneesh to remove Shilpa.
- Vikas asks Akash and Hiten to sort it out.
- Shilpa and Arshi choose Puneesh to remove Shilpa from the contenders.
- Puneesh doesn’t remove anyone on the buzzer. Hina goes and removes Akash from the captaincy.
- Akash gets hyper and shows his anger by saying, “I am done with this show.”
- Akash gets upset with Puneesh.
- Hina keeps on instigating Akash.
- Sapna and Hina feel happy on seeing Akash.
- Shilpa tries to calm down Akash.
- Shilpa tells Puneesh to blame her and sort things out with Akash.
- Akash shouts in the house and says Akash is dead in this show.
- Puneesh feels bad about betraying Akash. Bandgi tells Puneesh that he should have saved Akash.
- Akash says to Hiten that he wanted everyone to be happy with him and wanted everyone to enjoy this show.
- Puneesh removes Shilpa from the captaincy and says to Akash that this is for you.
- Puneesh tries to talk to Akash but Akash doesn’t listen to him.
- Bandgi cries for Puneesh and Akash.
- Akash blames Shilpa for breaking his friendship with Puneesh and swears on his father that he won’t talk to Puneesh ever.
- Arshi asks Puneesh and Shilpa to take her side in calming Akash.
- Arshi takes Akash’s side and blames Shilpa.
- Sapna and Hina laugh and ask Arshi whether she is friends with Akash.
- Hiten wakes Akash up but Akash doesn’t listen to him.
- Akash says he will not do any work in this house.
- Sapna tells Arshi that Puneesh and Bandgi have said wrong things about her.
- Vikas tells Sapna to not to go by Hina’s word.
- Arshi tells Sapna that Puneesh said wrong things about her character too.
- Sapna says at least she is not faking a story for the cameras.
- Sapna and Shilpa get into an argument.
- Puneesh says he is an emotional fool.
- Shilpa says that she has a respect too and she will never forgive Akash.
- Arshi tells Shilpa that she will handle Akash on her own.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd