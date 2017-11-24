Bigg Boss 11 November 23 full episode written update: Akash asks Puneesh to prove his friendship

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Hina says she is losing herself in the house.

Vikas tries to explain to Sapna that her decision was not right. He adds that she is playing for her group.

Shilpa praises Vikas. Arshi says a girl is insulting a girl and a boy is trying to protect her respect.

Bigg Boss asks Sapna and Bandgi for their decision.

Sapna and Bandgi discuss their points.

Sapna is taking Hiten’s side and Bandgi tries to defend Arshi’s side.

Sapna and Puneesh get into an argument.

Sapna asks Puneesh to shut his mouth.

Puneesh calls Sapna illiterate.

Sapna and Bandgi can’t arrive at a decision.

Bandgi thinks that Sapna is bringing her own personal grudges into the game and she is biased towards Hina.

Bigg Boss announces that the luxury budget is zero because Sapna and Bandgi didn’t come to a conclusion.

Bandgi discusses with Vikas and Puneesh about whom she doesn’t want to nominate for the captaincy.

Hina says she will not vote for Akash and Luv takes Hina’s side.

Akash asks everyone to vote for him to be the captain.

Bigg Boss asks to nominate 5 contenders for the captaincy.

Arshi, Vikas, Akash and Hiten gets majority of votes.

Arshi’s team nominates Shilpa while Hina’s team want to nominate her but Shilpa gets the majority of votes.

Bigg Boss asks to vote out the contender.

Luv removes Vikas from the captaincy.

Priyank removes Arshi from the captaincy.

Priyank says to Arshi that he hates her.

Hina says now Puneesh will decide whom he wants to remove from the captaincy.

Akash asks Puneesh to make him the captain.

Shilpa tells Akash to ask Hiten first.

Akash tries to convince Puneesh to throw Shilpa or Hiten out of the race and make him the captain. Akash gets hyper and starts panicking with the thought that Hiten will take this chance away from him. He keeps convincing Puneesh to prove his friendship and choose him over Hiten.

Puneesh says he will not remove anyone from the captaincy.

Akash gets upset with Puneesh and make him realise that he lost his hair because of him and his girlfriend.

Bandgi says Akash is being victimised by their strategy.

