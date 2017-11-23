Bigg Boss 11, November 23 preview: Hiten becomes the captain, Akash revolts against housemates

What has created such a rage in Akash Dadlani? What has created such a rage in Akash Dadlani?

The contestants of Bigg Boss 11 have been time and again bashed online for their inability to understand tasks on the show. The courtroom drama luxury budget task that could have turned out to be hilarious and fun became a battlefield for them. Allegations and accusations were thrown at each other and tears added more to the drama. Now, in tonight’s episode, the captaincy task will get the housemates to wage another war against each other.

With Hiten Tejwani’s family winning the luxury budget task, Bigg Boss would ask the housemates to choose top five performers in the same. Everyone would want to become a captain and soon the inmates will be seen indulging in a word fight to prove themselves worthy. At the end, the five names would be chosen and their pictures would be put in the lawn area. As per the instructions, Bigg Boss would play a buzzer four times during the day, when one of the housemates would have to spray black paint over the contestant they don’t want to see as a captain.

While most of the housemates would want to save Hiten, who would be nominated for captaincy, Akash Dadlani will expect Puneesh Sharma to take his side. He will keep on pressurizing him to knock out Hiten, so that he can become the captain. Hina Khan once again will play a smart move as she will go ahead and spray paint on Akash’s picture and then blame Puneesh of not standing by his friend’s side. This would create a major misunderstanding between Akash and Puneesh and they will be seen fighting.

Akash, post his defeat, will revolt against the housemates and the captain and announce that he will not participate in any household chores. He will also have a major showdown and go on to shout at everyone.

Catch all these and more in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

