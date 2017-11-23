Bigg Boss 11 November 22 full episode written update: Arshi Khan and Hina Khan get into a huge fight

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: November 23, 2017 7:33 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Priyank gets angry with Arshi. He says, “I am done with this woman.”
- Hina cries and says Arshi is saying wrong things about her.
- Arshi remarks that Hina might have misinterpreted Sabyasachi’s statement.
- Hina says to Arshi that she is portraying her wrongly in front of the cameras.
- Arshi and Hina get into an argument.
- Arshi hits back at Hina saying she accused her of flirting with everyone. Hina says it is part of the task. Arshi says, “When you blame me then it’s a task but when I talk about you then it’s personal.”
- Arshi yells at Priyank. She says, “I will disrespect you in such a way that you won’t be able to handle it. Women will spit on your face for disrespecting women.”
- Arshi adds, “I will tear my clothes. Your dad didn’t buy them for me. Let me say what you did.”
- Priyank challenges Arshi to say what he did.
- Arshi threatens Priyank that she will beat him with her slippers.
- Arshi cries and hides her face in the bed. Akash tries to calm her down.
- Arshi and Priyank war of words continues.
- Arshi remarks that Priyank roams around the house without clothes. She says, “Aren’t we ashamed? Our brothers don’t roam around in shorts.”
- Puneesh and Bandgi instigate Arshi aganist Hina. They reveal that Hina said that when she leaves the house she will see Arshi’s clip.
- Hina and Arshi get into a fight.
- Hiten dances with Shilpa and Arshi.
- Hina and Sapna talk about Puneesh. They agree that Puneesh was the one who started the age issue.
- Hina goes to the kitchen and asks Shilpa about her breakfast.
- Shilpa says that they are not Hina’s servants that they will wait for her.
- Hina tells Shilpa that it is her duty to cook and she should have at least informed her.
- Hina cries in the washroom.
- Shilpa jokes about her family.
- Both the teams discuss their strategies.
- Hina tells Vikas about Arshi tearing her clothes off in the house which makes her uncomfortable.
- Vikas says that Priyank also walks in his underwear and rules are same for everyone.
- Vikas accsues Hina of being the reason behind Hiten and Arshi’s separation.
- Vikas says that Hina didn’t try to stop anyone from fighting instead she supports her team.
- Hina proves her point by crying.
- Shilpa tries to make fun of her tears.
- Arshi says that Hina talked about her clothes with Benafsha and Luv.
- Hina’s team wins this session.
- Hina says she can’t take it anymore. Hina adds that she is losing herself in this house.
