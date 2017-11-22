Bigg Boss 11, November 22 preview: Arshi-Hiten’s divorce case to take an ugly turn

Bigg Boss 11 November 22 preview: Hina would be seen discussing with Sapna that she needs to play the game and make them win. Bigg Boss 11 November 22 preview: Hina would be seen discussing with Sapna that she needs to play the game and make them win.

The courtroom drama that started last night will continue to add drama in Bigg Boss 11 house. With the housemates playing roles in Arshi Khan-Hiten Tejwani’s divorce case, things will go out of hands as they will accuse each other and make some dirty allegations. Arshi, who faced quite a lot of flak, will now decide to give back to Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, for all the dirty words they used against her.

But changing the dynamics of the task will be Sapna Chaudhary, who was assigned the job of the judge. Hina would be seen discussing with Sapna that she needs to play the game and make them win. Sapna would go on to assure her that she will rule in their favour.

During the next session, Arshi’s lawyer Vikas Gupta will rake up the past, and claim that Hina is the biggest vamp in the house. He will go on to prove that during the first week Hina did not take a stand when ex-contestant Zubair Khan abused Arshi. He will also state that Hina had given a cold shoulder to Arshi which then led to complications in the house.

Hina will try to prove her point and seeing the game slipping from her hand, she will burst into tears. Soon, she will also get into a war of words with Arshi, accusing her of making fun of her. Priyank Sharma will also join the battle and back Hina.

This is when Puneesh Sharma, will start arguing with Sapna making her realise that she was taking the wrong side. Not one to accept it, she will rage a war against Puneesh. With all contestants shouting at the top of their voices, it will become a complete madhouse.

